I’ll not allow education to rot under my watch, says Zulum

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has said that his administration would do everything possible to address the declining standard of education in the state, stressing that as a professor; he would not allow education to rot under his watch. Zulum disclosed this yesterday while inaugurating the reconstituted board of the Borno State Universal Basic Education Board and members of the newly established Borno State Audit Commission at the Government House, Maiduguri. The reconstituted education board, which has new executive chairman, three permanent and nonpermanent members was necessitated by expiration of tenures if the former and two permanent members of the UBE board.

The governor said: “Yes, we have built schools and provide instructional materials, but this is not enough, as qualified teachers and their welfare is very important in uplifting the standard of education in the state.” One major issue in Borno’s primary education system today is the welfare of teachers. It is pathetic that there are teachers who are still collecting between N13,000 and N11,000. I want to assure you all that despite the economic challenges, we are working to ensure that every qualified teacher in Borno State earns a minimum of N30,000 which is the national minimum wage,” Zulum said.

The reconstituted board has Professor Bulama Kagu as the executive chairman, Hon. Abubakar Mai Deribe as permanent member; Alhaji Sadiq Abdallah as permanent member and Habu Daja Aliyu as permanent member alongside representatives of the Ministry of Education, Teaching Service Board, NUT, among others.

