I’ll Not Contest For President Again – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has revealed why he won’t vie for the position of Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria again.

Governor Wike who spoke while addressing party supporters during the governorship election campaign rally said power will shift to the North after eight years in the South.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, February 28, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25, presidential election.

Speaking on the development, Wike said the reason he fought for power to return to the South was not to become President, insisting that it was not about him but a matter of principle.

He said, “It’s not everyone that started a revolution that will benefit from it. I did it. I fought it and it doesn’t matter. Whether I become President or not is immaterial.

“What is material is that power has come to the South. It must not be me. It must not be me. It’s a matter of principle.

“If it finishes from the South, it goes to the North. I won’t run again. Because the South will finish in eight years and it goes to the North. Because it’s that principle of [power rotation] that brings peace. It’s what brings unity.”

Wike had fought against the national body of his party the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for fielding a northern candidate and ensured the party did not win the presidential election in Rivers State.

Like this: Like Loading...