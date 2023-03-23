I’ll Not Fail Abia People, I’ll Revive The Economy – Otti

The Governor-elect of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti on Thursday said that he will not waste the time and opportunity given to him to revive the economy of the state to chase both real and imaginary enemies.

Otti said that he has so much work to do for the people of Abia State and will not have time to begin to distract himself when the suffering people of Abia elected him to turn around the economy.

Otti however pleaded with anyone who he must have offended to forgive him and equally said that he has forgiven everyone who may have hurt him in the past.

According to him, what is most important now to him is to do the work why he was elected overwhelmingly by the people of Abia State and not any form of vendetta.

He said, “This is not going to be a government of victimization. We’re not going to go after anybody. Yes, People have hurt us in the past, we’ve won an election and it was stolen.

“Key participants in that were also the same people that wanted to frustrate this election but I had also said as recorded in the Holy Scripture that if there’s no sin there’ll be no forgiveness.

“I, first of all, ask anyone that I had offended to forgive me and I’ve also said that I’ve forgiven everyone that offended me. I’m not going to go after anybody.

“There’s no reason for that. I’ll have four years in the first instance and another for years by God’s grace and I’ve I start chasing enemies I may end up chasing both real and imaginary enemies while I have a lot of work to do. Do, I will not do that, it’s not important.”

Otti said that the jubilation that erupted throughout the entire state yesterday when the result was announced and he was declared winner was a sign that the people’s choice was upheld by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He added that Abia people are aware that despite how bad things may have gone in the state, there is always a man who can get everything working again, and that man is him, as he already has the blueprint towards the reviving of Abia State.

Otti said that his victory is not just his alone, but a victory for Abia workers, civil servants, pensioners, doctors and all who may have suffered one thing or the other in Abia State.

“There was so much jubilation and it continues till today. They’re saying for the first time their votes counted. They know me, they understand what I’ve come to do.

“They’ve engaged with me on one on one basis. They can also attest to my character. They’ve studied my manifesto.

“They believed that no matter how bad things are in Abia today if there’s one man that has the team and the network, the skills, the character and competence to fix those things it has to be me and that’s why they voted for me.

“There was so much apprehension when the declaration was being delayed. This victory is a Victory for the Abia people, for the suffering people of Abia, the Civil Servants, the workers and the pensioners some of them are owed close to 60 months.

“It’s a Victory for Health management workers and for Doctors who have been on strike for about 26 months’ salary arrears. It’s also a Victory for the apprentices who have been suffering the outcome of bad governance for the past 24 years.

He said that he is aware that fixing Abia will not be an easy task, but that he is prepared and will give good governance to the people.

“I already have my vision encapsulated in my manifesto. In the next few days, I’ll appoint the transition committee, and subsequently appoint a team, preparatory to the swearing-in on the 29th of May 2023.

“I always chose the right people because every organization, or institution, is only as good as its people and this will not be an exception. I’ll pick the right people who would have me deliver to Abia people.”

