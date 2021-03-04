News

I’ll not neglect Lagos real identity, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to actualise six pillars of development otherwise known as T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda for ‘Greater’ Lagos. He said the remodelling of Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos Island reflects the determination of his administration to rebuild Lagos as well as promote the entertainment and tourism Sector. Speaking at the official handover ceremony of the remodeled Glover Memorial Hall at Customs Street on Lagos Island, Sanwo- Olu assured Lagosians that his administration would not neglect the real identity of Lagos as he would not relent in his efforts to make the creative industry as well as entertainment and tourism thrive.

He said: “The completion and formal commissioning of the remodeled Glover Memorial Hall reflects our determination to rebuild Lagos, revamp our historic/public assets and also develop the Entertainment, Creative, and Tourism Sector, which is one of the pillars of our T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda. “Our administration is mindful of the fact that the tourism and entertainment sector is an integral part of socio-economic development, and the overall wellbeing of our citizens, which is why this sector will not be neglected in our drive to make Lagos a megacity.

We are committed to innovatively seek ways of providing the enabling environment for the tourism and entertainment sector to thrive. “Today’s event signals a gradual return of activities within the tourism and entertainment sector.

It is a boost for our creative practitioners and entertainers as well as the necessary catalyst for economic growth because if we properly harness our human and capital resources, tourism and entertainment will become major contributors to socio- economic growth and development.

“I assure you that the remodeled Glover Memorial Hall will not only boost activities in the entertainment and creative sector, it will also restore the glorious days when it served as a relaxation point for Lagosians including those who live and work on the Island. “It is a testament to a splendid past and an indicator of a more glorious future in which Lagosians have the jobs and opportunities that they require to flourish. On our part, we will not relent in fostering collaborative investments for the advancement of our shared prosperity.”

