I’ll not want to be distracted by politics of 2023 – Ikpeazu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi and Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

…as Abaribe declares ambition to contest guber poll

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday said that he is presently preoccupied with ensuring that some critical road projects in the state are delivered, especially in Aba, within the current dry season and would not want to be distracted by the politics of 2023. Ikpeazu’s statement is coming on the heels of the rumoured endorsement of Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who reportedly declared his intention to run for the governorship position during a visit to Ikpeazu on December 24.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu said the recovery and completion roads like Faulks Road, Port Harcourt Road, Ngwa Road, Uratta, Obohia, Ohanku, Omuma, Eziukwu- Cemetery Road, Aba Owerri Road, ABSUTHUdeagbala Road and the Osisioma Interchange, among others, are his main priority for now. Ememanka said some of the reports about him endorsing anyone are factually incorrect while some of the reports carry certain misleading insinuations and needless innuendos and because of that,a proper clarification has not only become politically expedient, but inevitable. According to Ememanka, on December 24, Ikpeazu received Abaribe in his country home at Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Local Government Area, on a scheduled Christmas visit.

The CPS said Abaribe’s visit has become an annual ritual and is for all intents and purposes, a display of brotherhood and love. He said Abaribe is not only an elder brother to the governor, but a highly respected Nigerian political leader and that it was in the course of the visit that the senator informed the governor of his intention to ‘throw his hat into the ring’ when the contest for the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state commences. Ememanka said Abaribe was accompanied by some political leaders from Obingwa on the visit and Ikpeazu welcomed him, thanked him for the Christmas visit and made remarks on the issue of his gubernatorial ambition. According to Ememanka, Ikpeazu said: “That he believes strongly that power comes from God and that the issues around power are too important and critical that God cannot leave it entirely in the hands of men. It was this philosophy that defined his emergence as governor in 2015.

 

Our Reporters

