I’ll probe Oshiomhole’s administration –Obaseki

… says S’South should produce Buhari’s successor in 2023

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, vowed to continue the probe of the administration of his predecessor and godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Recall that Obaseki had, while inspecting a project at Textile Mill Road, Benin on Monday, February 22, 2021, alleged that the N30bn Benin Water Storm project was conceived to defraud Edo people, adding that his administration would probe the project and recover all the money stolen through it.

Obaseki, while speaking at the victory party organised to celebrate the victory of Chief Dan Orbih (the PDP Vice Chairman South South at the home of former PDP BoT Chairman, Chief Anthony Anenih, in Benin City) said his administration must probe Oshiomhole and recover all stolen funds. He said his victory at the Appeal Court was as a result of prayers and support from Edo people.

“They have dragged us to every court in the land, but with your prayers and support, God has continued to give us victory.

“When we took over last November, I told you to give us time to look at governance, because, I have been in government and I know so many things that are not right and God has given us the opportunity to come back again and with what we are doing now, our party will not regret it.

“We are cleaning the house so that when you come in, there will be no issues and we will not be deceived any more. I can’t tell you today what you will see, but by the time I send messages to you this month to start work, you will appreciate what you see when you join me.” He applauded, Chief Dan Orbih and said he has lot of work to do, as chairman of the zone.

He said, “We expect you will deliver the presidency to the zone and God has given our zone all it takes to have it, because all the governors in the zone belong to one party. “This is the region that has not completed it presidency.

We have one term and they must give us in 2023 and he is the man that will make it happens.”

Commenting on his planned probe, he said, “I don’t want to look back, but to always look forward and you have raised some issues which we can’t ignore. Yes, I was part of that administration, because I believe Edo must develop. So I sacrificed my time for eight years to help organize the state. I went to the market, to the World Bank to raise money for the state to develop. “But with what I have seen in the books, I look like a fool.

While I was arranging finances and other things, I didn’t’ know that the money I was raising for the state were being filtered away. “I don’t like probing. I like to go forward, but it has become very difficult because when I look at the contracts that I have awarded in 2020, look at the cost of those contracts, when I compare them to the ones awarded 10 years earlier, people have questions to answer.

“We are not a government that likes to prosecute people or victimize anybody, but the truth must be told. Edo people must know how we awarded 200 million dollar contract 10 years ago and we have paid every amount of that contract and it has not been completed.

“Edo people must be told how a project that was supposed to remove flood from Benin City created more flood. I am not an engineer, but we will call them to tell us what happened.

They must explain to Edo people how we have been able to award contracts about a tenth of the cost and achieve more with that money than they did 10 years ago.”

Like this: Like Loading...