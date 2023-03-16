I’ll provide better environment for your businesses, Mascot Kalu tells Aba merchants, artisans

The Abia state governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, has vowed to do whatever it takes with the executive powers of a governor to improve the business condition of traders in the commercial city of Aba if elected in March 18. Kalu, an Aba-born businessman, made this commitment at a town hall meeting with the Aba Merchants and Artisans Association (AMAA) at Oraifite Town Hall, Aba with a promise to turn around their business fortunes as one of them. Addressing the merchants and artisans, the APP governorship candidate described trade as the hallmark of Aba, pointing out that as a business-inclined man, he understood the pains of businessmen and traders in the commercial city.

He said: “I am coming as a well-trained businessman and technocrat who understands the pains of traders in Aba. If the city is known for trade, what shall it profit us to vote for a known trader? In the economic projections of the former Abia State Chief of Staff, “if businesses are expanded in the city of Aba, the economy of the state can exponentially be tripled,” adding, “Abia is today about a N3 trillion economy, but I believe that it can be moved to about a N10 trillion economy.”

