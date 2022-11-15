I’ll raise the bar as Anambra South senator –Azubogu

Hon Chris Azubogu is the member representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo federal constituency of Anambra State and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for Anambra South Senatorial District in the 2023 general election. He speaks in this interview with OKEY MADUFORO on the polls and the challenges before the process

What informed your senatorial ambition after three terms in the House of Representatives?

In the history of Nigerian politics and governance, we have been having challenges of leadership and our people are no longer happy with the turn of events. This coming election period is a season of soul searching on how best to face those challenges.

We are of the opinion that whoever emerges as the president of this country will have a great task of getting things right. So, when there is problem, you look out for men and women whom their antecedents, their training and what they have done in the past and even their mindset are targeted at solving the problems.

My quest for the Red Chamber in the coming election was informed by the experience that I have gathered over years both in state and national political life. We are looking at a brand of leadership that will understand the situation in the country over time based on training as well as competence and we shall offer genuine advice that would bring solutions, especially coming from the legislative arm of government.

I want to stand up to be counted as one of those who are going to do the needful in the upper legislative chamber, considering the fact that when I was at the Green Chamber, I championed what may be called effective representation. I can tell you reliably that from 2010 to 2011, when I was aspiring to go to the House of Representatives, I told everyone, who cared to listen that if I go there, I will make a difference.

What was the difference? I understood practically that Anambra State and my constituency lack the presence of government. So, when I got to the National Assembly, I used the instrumentality of the parliament to attract useful development to my constituency, both human and material development and I can tell you that with that single act, every member of the National Assembly from Anambra State is striving to match what I have done and what I am doing. What will one bring to us than development?

So, there must be that partnership between those who are representing us at the National Assembly and those at the state level; that means the state government. So, there must be synergy among the two in order to bring development to our people.

Anambra people believe in self-help because we are mostly private people, so we need a government that development-oriented. If you watch closely among those representing us in the Senate and House of Representatives, you will discover a marked difference between now and the past.

Having spent three terms at the Green Chamber and acquired the needed skills that will make us one of the leaders of the National Assembly, explains why I am going to the Senate to raise the bar. My brothers and sisters, who have been there have done well but my assurance is that wherever I go, you will see the difference because I take time to study what I am going to do and I have taken time to study the National Assembly and the Senate and there is a whole lot of gap and our future is very important.

If God grants our heart desires, people like us will be on ground at the National Assembly to make things work better than it is.

The 2023 general election is around the corner and there has been a debate in favour and against Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BIVAS).

What is your take on that?

We, at the National Assembly worked hard and assiduously to ensure that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill was passed to adopt the application of technology in the electoral process.

This will go a long way to avoid those key areas where fraud is perpetrated during elections. I have been part of elections over time and most of the electoral fraud, which includes rigging, takes place at the first collation at the polling units. To stop this, we had to adopt BIVAS and the machines have been tested.

They were first used during the Anambra governorship election, where some problems occurred but was perfected during the Osun State governorship election, and we all saw the outcome of that election.

With BIVAS in this coming election, you will see better improvement and with the proper technical staff, the time wasted in the past in the collation of results and verification of voters at an average of 500 voters per polling unit and number of staff, will make a whole lot of deference.

It is also very important that our country finds a permanent solution to the issue of data processing and data recording. What I mean is that in other countries like the United States, you don’t have voters cards, driver’s license and national identity card.

All of these cards are in one card and with that they verify and confirm you as a citizen of that country and that makes it simpler and easier to access well-tailored data for socioeconomic planning and not just for elections. With BIVAS, you will cast your vote in full glare of everyone and votes are counted and recorded in form EC8 1 and then would be captured by the BIVAS machine and transferred to Central Collation Centre as a secondary document because the physical one is the primary document.

This will make collation safe and easy, and by this process, nobody would intercept any electoral officer as has been the case in the past. This will help establish when non Nigerians come into the country to come and vote and we shall quickly identify them in good time before the election.

Some people have approached the courts to stop the election and the use of BIVAS?

That is an academic excercise aimed at dying on delivery.

The Electoral Act and the amended constitution make it explicit that no court of law can stop an election that has been fixed and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) knows that its chairman has his role to play by conducting the election and after the election the results are announced and any party or candidate that feels otherwise has the right to challenge the outcome of the election in court and that is the election petitions tribunal.

The law which is the grundnorm of the land did not make provisions for someone to go to court to stop the electoral process or the election proper.

At this point in time, we must get it right and advance further in our subsequent elections in this country. You remember what happened in 1993, when Prof. Humphrey Nwosu was the chief electoral officer and that election was acclaimed the freest and fairest and late MKO Abiola was winning before the military government as it were stopped him from continuing.

At the National Assembly, some of my colleagues moved a motion to honour Abiola and his running mate Babagan Kingibe and I stood up to oppose it on the ground that you cannot do that without recognizing the man that made it possible and that is Prof Humphrey Nwosu. I reminded them about the risk he took to announce that results against pressures from the military and against all attempts to his life, yet people don’t want to honour him and they accepted that my submissions were correct

So, when people are going to court to stop the election because of BIVAS, you should realize that they are people who have been benefiting from the manipulations that take place at every general election in this country and they do not want the right thing to be done and they keep on drawing us back.

The Onitsha-Enugu express way has been a nightmare for motorists and commuters but we learnt that funds were appropriated for it. What is the real situation?

The Agu-Awka/Amansea section of that road was paid for and work started from where they sell livestock and the drains have been constructed and if you go there, you will see the drains.

The next section was fought for by me and some of my colleagues like Tony Nwoye and Tobi Okechukwu and we got the approval. We moved the Consolidated Construction Company from Umunya to Amawbia and the contract was for N5.87 billion.

The other company, IDP, was handling the contract which was taken over by the immediate past government in Anambra State but they used the money to construct bridges instead of doing the road. I went back to the Minister for Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and he told me that the money has been paid and job was approved to have been completed, so no more funds.

You know that when state governments execute Federal Government projects, they get a refund and the refund has been made even when the project was not executed.

The other section was the concession given to MTN for the Enugu bound road at N 2.47 billion and they are perfecting the papers for work to start. I am a member of the House Committee on Debt Management and it was in the course of our job that Fashola told me that it is not my business because the state government as it were has been refunded but it is interesting to note that NIGERCAT has started work on the Oji River side of Enugu State, coming down to Amansea.

What happened to the threat by the minority members of the National Assembly to impeach the President over rising insecurity?

We, in the parliament are there to represent the people and you cannot take such actions without recourse to the people who sent you there.

So, it doesn’t start and end with the parliament and it is fair and proper to follow the constitution, while taking such step by letting your people know about what you want to do.

For instance the National Assembly had no role to play when the masses of this country carried out the #ENDSARS protest and that was the position of Nigerians.

The president of a certain country was recently chased out of office and it did not need the Act of Parliament to do so.

It is also important to note that the threat is also part of negotiation between the National Assembly and the executive and it must not end up in an impeachment but a carrot stick approach to getting things right. We must lose sight of the consequences of such action in view of the circumstances that the country has found itself and the backlash it may result to.

So, the National Assembly must be guided in this approach by those that sent them there to represent them. We are not there for ourselves but for the people.

