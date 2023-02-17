I’ll raise the bar in legislative representation of Ojo Federal Constituency –Ezeoke

Godwin Ezeoke is the candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) for Ojo Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the forthcoming general election. In this interview with FELIX NWANERI, he speaks on why he is in the race for a seat in the House of Representatives and his vision for the people of the constituency

How has it been with the campaigns and what level of acceptance are you getting from the people of Ojo federal constituency in your bid to represent them at the House of Representatives?

First of all, Ojo is a cosmopolitan area given the fact that its population comprises people of different ethnic backgrounds. I will tell you that so far, I am enjoying the support of a majority of the people. Even though I am from the South-East, it will interest you know that both indigenes and non-indigenes resident in Ojo are behind me because my family has been here for over 30 years.

My late father, not only started his business in Ojo, in fact, he was the one, who organised Alaba area as a market. There’s hardly anyone in Ojo, who doesn’t know my family and it won’t be an understatement if I say that we have a record of reputation and integrity, which explains the motivating factor for me to venture into politics – service to the people.

If you go round Ojo federal constituency, all you will hear from the people is that the person who has been in the House of Representatives for them in the last eight has practically done nothing. Even his kinsmen are complaining that they have not felt the impact of his representation. They will tell you that there is no single federal government project going on in Ojo. These complaints prompted me to step into the ring, so that the people of Ojo federal constituency will benefit from the dividends of democracy in the next dispensation.

What will you do differently to address the complaints of the people of Ojo federal constituency if you get elected into the House of Representatives?

My reason for joining the electoral contest is to serve the people because I have always had the passion to serve the people and to give back to the society. Even as a businessman, I don’t play with my social responsibility and you can verify this from the people. I was not born here in Ojo, but I see myself as an indigene of the area, having spent up to 30 years here. I grew up here and everything I own, belong to this constituency. So, I will not only raise the bar in legislative representation; I will go the extra mile as a legislator to ensure that I uplift Ojo federal constituency and its people the way Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represents Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly has been able to do since 2019 even as the only senator on the platform of our party in the Senate. Senator Ubah believes that politics should be about the people and that is my belief as well.

What do you see as the major need or needs of Ojo federal constituency, which you will accord priority to if elected?

Access to quality health care, portable water, quality education and soft loans for our people, who are into small scale businesses, would be areas that I will focus on. I want to also point out that our road network here in Ojo is very poor, which makes access to our major markets, particularly Alaba International Market, the biggest market for electronics and electrical appliances in West Africa, very difficult. Another area that is important to me is skills acquisition. If you look at our education system at the moment, our universities and other institutions of higher learning keep churning out graduates every year but there are no jobs for them.

So, I will set up skills acquisition centres in Ojo federal constituency like we use to have in those days, when we had technical schools for our youths to acquire skills and be employers of labour rather than waiting for jobs that are not there. Another area is electricity. we want to see what we can do to ensure steady power supply in this country.

I want to tell you that if we have steady power supply, Nigeria would be transformed overnight. That is the reality, whether anybody likes it or not, we need steady power supply to drive our economy. In the area of healthcare, I will push for the establishment of Ojo Medical City, where we will take care of people with different ailments. As it is, I don’t think that we have up to two hospitals, where dialysis is done in the whole of Ojo.

That means that a lot of people have to travel out of the constituency any time they have issues involving dialysis. In the area of education, I feel sad any time I see children of school age hawking on the streets. If was able to go to school because my parents were able to afford it, what of those children whose parents cannot be able to sponsor their education? Are we going to abandon them to their fate? The answer is no! Somebody must step in and stand for them. It is unfortunate that most of our present leaders, who enjoyed free education, are not looking towards providing quality education for our children. This explains why I’ve been drumming it to the youth that this election provides an opportunity for us to rise up and take our destiny in our hands. We were told years back that we are leaders of tomorrow, so the question is: When will that tomorrow be? To me, that tomorrow is now and we must not allow this opportunity slip off our hands. We must seize the opportunity which the general election offers to take back our country and fix it.

How strong is the structure of YPP in Lagos State and Ojo federal constituency in particular because that will play a role in determining how far you will go in the election?

I agree with you that structure plays a big role in politics but that is if that structure is a positive one. I have been telling people that one of the reasons why I joined politics is to dismantle the structure of criminality, which has held us down as a people. Most politicians, who keep talking about structure, are only out to enrich themselves by taking what belongs to people.

So, the new political ideology I’ve been propagating is that it is not about structure but capacity to deliver. We should start electing people, who have track records, people who have integrity and people who have names to protect as our representatives. I am not just telling the people of Ojo federal constituency to vote for me because I am the candidate of YPP; I want them to run a check on my background and track record before they do so. That will be a guarantee that they are supporting a candidate, who has the capacity to deliver. I have done it as a private person and I will do it as a public servant.

Besides track record, do you have the required political experience to turn the table against candidates, who have been on the scene for over 20 years?

I’ve always told people that the coming general election is going to be an interesting one and it is going to be different from what we had in the past. Everyone can feel the pain of Nigerians. So, I believe that this is an opportunity for the people to elect a new crop of leaders, who have different approaches to solve the problems of the country.

Those we have now are people from the entrenched system and whose allegiance is to political godfathers. There is no political godfather behind my ambition; God Almighty and the people of Ojo are my godfathers in this race. I am the one sponsoring myself, so my allegiance is to the people of Ojo federal constituency and I will be answerable to them. What this implies is that without a godfather or a sponsor, I will be free to work for the collective interest of the people and not for the interest of an individual or few individuals.

You said that you are the one sponsoring yourself; how deep is your pocket given the role money plays in Nigeria’s politics and the calibre of candidates you are contending with?

One of the major problems of our country is the deep pocket that you just mentioned because when it is election time, these same people, who have continued to hold us down, will come and throw few Naira notes to the people to return to power but after the elections, nobody remembers the people again.

I know that it is going to be tough to fight these people but because I am ready to serve the people, they will give me their support. I’ve been touring the various wards that make up Ojo federal constituency and the feedback that I’ve been receiving is that nobody wants to hear about the All Progressives Congress (APC) or People Democratic Party (PDP) again. Both parties have disappointed the people, so they are yearning for genuine change; they are yearning for people who have their interest at heart, and I will tell you that this is where I now come in.

The question I’ve been asking the people is: Are you going back to the APC that put us where we are now or try a new political party that is ready to showcase what it has? I am talking about young people, who are vibrant and have what it takes to take our country out of the woods. We want to prove to the people that we have what it takes to transform this country. So, we are happy that the youth are embracing the message of hope we are preaching to them. They are no longer asking about what politicians are going to offer to them; what matters to them now is who will deliver on his or her promises. Like they say that politics is a game of numbers, we believe that we have the number given the population of youths and I am confident that on February 25, I will poll the highest number of votes to represent Ojo.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...