I’ll rather be rich than famous –Nonzo Bassey

Musician and Nollywood actor, Nonzo Bassey, can be described as one of the young talents that gracefully walked into the movie industry without so much drama. Added to being very bold and outspoken, another quality which stands him out has been his level head in sporting great opportunities and when to make the move. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Nonzo, who is also a singer, dancer, recording artiste and songwriter, speaks about his fast rising career in movies

Singing and acting, which would you say you love most?

Those are the only two out of many things I am grateful that God blessed me with. I believe God expects me to use them all. So, when my time on earth is done, I will know that I have done my best.

We met you at the Afrobeat Hall of Fame and you kept cracking people up. Are you also a comedian or thinking towards becoming one?

I was just being myself and having fun. I am just happy where Afrobeat is in the world today. I am so proud to be part of the industry as per where it is right now. I am proud to be African because I believe Africa is where the juice is right now.

Was it difficult to notice you have talent in music?

I grew up in Calabar and I am a church boy. I was the praise leader and we used the dig the ‘komole’ in church, so for a long time. I knew that music was inborn. Getting into the music industry was difficult at first because I had to find way in the city of Lagos. I am excited about where I am and the music I have coming out this year.

What do you call the genre of music you love playing?

I call it Afro fusion because I brought together all my i n f l u e n c e s from highlife music and Afrobeats to P o p / R & B to create a new sound. I am excited about f i n d i n g that balance and w h e r e it’s going to go.

Tell us about your acting career. Which movies have you done so far?

I starred in La Femme Anjola alongside Rita Dominic. It was released in the cinemas in 2021 and I was nominated for African Movie Academy Award for Best leading actor. I also starred in “Love Like This” a series on Ndani TV on YouTube, and “Ukwu Mango”, a movie shot in Asaba. I am currently working on season 2 of Smart Money Woman. It has been God all the way and I am thankful.

You are a young man that already has his eyes focused on his goal. Very soon, fame will take over. Is there any part of fame that you are scared of?

I grew up in a very conservative family. So, the idea of putting myself out there is very scary at times. But I have a great team of people around me as well as family and close friends that keep me grounded and tell me the truth. I think I’m going to be okay.

What was your biggest motivation to go into acting?

When my parents went to America for the first time, they came back with a DVD of ‘Prince of Egypt’ and many others. I watched these movies a lot and they transported me into a different world. I and my sisters knew all the songs in the movies by heart. I wanted to make people to feel what that movie ‘Prince of Egypt’ made me feel.

Honestly, I didn’t think I would start acting until much later in life but, in life, you never know how the journey will be. It just happened and I took advantage of the opportunity I got and here I am.

It is said that you have a sister in the entertainment industry as well. Is this true?

Yes!

Chioma Edak.

She is a very talented young actress.

Have you worked together in a movie before?

Yes, she was also in La Femme Anjola. She was fun to work with.

What did you study in the university?

I studied English and Literature in Covenant University.

You always look dashing. Do you have a stylist?

Thank you. I like to look nice. Sometimes, I work with a stylist and sometimes, I pick out what I wear.

Are there some kinds of movie roles that you will turn down?

I always like a challenge. I like to go deep into whatever role I am playing. If it’s not challenging enough, I may not want to do it.

Would you rather be rich or famous?

For me, it is not all about fame. I genuinely enjoy what I do. Fame is cool and can be a means to an end. But I’m not doing what I do just because I want to be famous. Honestly, I rather be rich than famous. Fame with no money, no way!

Which Nigerian singers inspired your music career?

They are so many. Style Plus, Onyeka Onwenu, Chris Okotie, Christy Essien Igbokwe, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Brymo, Wurld, Chike, Obongjayar. I love Nigerian oldies music and highlife. I love Tiwa Savage music as well. Tiwa Savage music gets me in my soul. The new generation artists are doing amazing too.

Your acting career started in 2017 and barely five years into it. You have an award nomination? Would you count yourself lucky or just blessed?

I am very blessed. There is a lot of hard work put into it and there is also a lot of luck and good opportunities because there are a lot of people who work harder and have been at it longer than I have. So, I will say I am blessed. I am very thankful.

How would you rate Nigerian movie industry?

The movie industry has come a long way. It is not easy making films in Nigeria but we will keep doing our best to satisfy our audience, so we can earn their trust.

When are you releasing your first album as a singer?

Albums are a very delicate product that require time and precision. However, I am putting in the effort to get there. But before that happens, I just might surprise my fans with an EP.

So your name is now Nonzo Bassey. Talk about it?

I decided to fuse all my names Nonso, Bassey and Anozuma into one that defines and represents the man I am now. I have stopped being afraid to venture out and fully explore my potential as a person. I am no longer holding back, and I want to always show up and arrive fully as myself – with my voice, and my presence. This new brazenness will be communicated in my music and I am excited for the fans to experience this new side of me.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...