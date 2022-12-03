I’ll reactivate moribund industries in Delta, Omo –Agege pledges

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday said that his administration would reactivate and fix moribund industries littered across the state if elected as governor. Omo-Agege added that the plan is part of his economic blueprint to boost business activities in the state. The Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate also assured the people of Ika Nation that an APC-led government in the state would be fair and just to them and other parts of Delta. The Delta Central lawmaker stated this at Ward 2, Boji-Boji Owa in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, when the APC ward-toward campaign train visited the area.

Ika North East Ward 2 is the ward of the incumbent governor of the state and Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. Omo-Agege promised that his administration would never abandon any part of Owa Kingdom or Ika North East generally if elected in 2023. He lamented that despite the promises made by Governor Okowa in 2015 to revamp the economy of the state, seven years after, Deltans are yet to see the fulfillment of the promises. According to him, his administration would return Ikaland to it’s pride of place in the economy of the state, saying that Ikaland was commercial in nature. He, however, clarified that though, he condemned the activities of internet fraudster, that when elected he would create a tech hub that would harness their potentials to positivity by channeling their ingenuity to apps developing thereby creating employments for the youths.

