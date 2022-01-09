I’ll recreate a new C’River as gov. – Etta

Clement James, Calabar

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Ntufam Hilliard Etta has promised to”regenerate and recreate” a new Cross River State if he becomes the next governor of the state.

Etta spoke to a select group of journalists at the weekend in Calabar on his intention to “throw the hat into the ring” in a bid to contest the governoship seat.

Although he said he was not making a formal declaration as that will come at a later date, he, however, disclosed that he was”prepared” to take on any other contestant to that office.

“Having studied the polity in the state, I have come to the conclusion that it is important for me to throw my hat into the ring to contest for the governoship seat of Cross River State,” he said.

He continued: “I do this in humility, I do this because I know I am prepared. I do this because it is important that we regenerate and recreate the Cross River State of our dreams.”

Etta, who had been the National Vice Chairman of the party in charge of South South, explained that his decision to contest for the exalted seat was informed by his desire to reinvent a start where tourism and agriculture would be activated to generate revenue for the state.

According to him, before thinking of joining the contest, he had consulted widely and presented his plan to revive the state to a wide spectrum of party stakeholders who were satisfied that he has what it takes to run the state successfully.

He was of the view that the state has a lot of natural and human resources that if properly tapped, can be used for development, pointing out that it was important that somebody with passion for development was elected as governor of the state.

