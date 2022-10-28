I’ll redress injustice, bad leadership in Kaduna –Asake

Jonathan Asake is the governorship candidate of Labour Party in Kaduna State. The former member of the House of Representatives, in this interview with BABA NEGEDU, speaks on his chances in the election and his vision for the state

Why did you dump the leadership of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) to join the governorship race?

In the assignment that I was carrying out in SOKAPU, I found myself doing humanitarian work more than socio-cultural work and that was occasioned by the times that we found ourselves in; incessant attacks across communities by bandits and terrorists and other criminal gangs like kidnappers, where people are displaced from their homeland and they cannot access their farms, they are hungry, children pushed out of school.

I found myself each time begging for food and other relief materials to go and give to the displaced people. Consistently, I found out that they were being neglected by the government, and I come to realize that in SOKAPU, there is no source of funding, only for me to be begging to take care of people who are neglected by the same government that is supposed to see to their welfare. When I opened the pages of the constitution, section 15 specifically, I found that the primary purpose of government is to ensure security and welfare of the citizens. And when I looked at the whole issue, I said we have a government in place and the people are being pushed out of their homeland every day, the people are being killed, stopped from accessing their farms, hungry and dying of diseases and no attention from government.

The basic purpose of government is to provide security and they are not providing security. When insecurity has pushed the people out and they are hungry, they need healthcare and other basic facilities, they are not being provided for by the government which is welfare. So, I find out that I need to step in and give leadership at that level.

I was providing leadership through SOKAPU but there were no resources to take care of the people who are in need. So, if I have the resources that are given in trust by the people, I will be able to protect the people with those resources as well as ensure their welfare. I have what it takes to provide leadership for the people of Kaduna State, protect them and provide what they need, an enabling environment for people to live more dignified life and that is why I stepped in. Also, let me say that people who saw me lead well in SOKAPU also pressurized me to step up and provide that leadership for the state.

As you are well aware there are various issues that deserve the attention of Government across the state, if you succeed in your quest, what will you do differently?

Honestly, I have a great plan for the state. Anywhere in the world where a leader leads without justice, fairness and equity, that leadership can never be balanced. I want to bring on board leadership that will not look at people through the prism of their religion, ethnicity, culture or whatever diversity that we have. I want to bring on board, leadership that provides an enabling environment for everybody to contribute towards the development of the state irrespective of where they come from, their faith or ethnicity. I totally disagree and I abhor where people are given opportunity because of their religious or ethnic background rather than capacity, ability and qualification. Number two, inclusiveness which is closely related to number one, justice and equity, means that you carry people along. Don’t just take a few people that you think belong to you, or your friends and relations, classmates.

Inclusiveness means you carry everybody along. I am bringing on board inclusiveness. Kaduna is diverse and I need to carry the diversity of the state along and manage it for the development and progress of the state and not to manipulate the diversity of the state and further cause divisions. When you cause division, you can never have anything good out of the people. I am talking now about the present leadership style in the state. Talking about the Muslim/ Muslim ticket that was brought to the state by the present governor, it does not encourage inclusiveness. It excludes some people in the governance of the state.

That type of leadership is not the best and does not encourage capacity and good output. Number three, I will encourage people to put in their best, whether they are into small scale business or farming. We will encourage everyone by providing a conducive environment. I don’t agree with the situation, where small scale businesses are destroyed every day. Investors have taken their flight out of Kaduna State, small businesses have packed up, many of them have relocated to other states because of the harsh environment. Let us look at the education sector. When Boko Haram said western education is haram; that is their own orientation but you find government policy also being implemented to frustrate education. Look at the increase in school fees of tertiary education by over 300 per cent, so many students were unable to continue with their education.

Some of them have lost their parents to insecurity in the state, maybe the widows are just managing to pay the school fees, then a harsh government policy increased fees by over 300 per cent, without doing anything to improve the earning capacity of their parents. Many students are already out of school because of these, so when we come on board, we will address this and even look at ways of subsidizing education because without education, no society can develop. Look at other societies like the Asian Tigers. In the sixty’s, Nigeria was doing better but today, some of these countries have developed education, science and technology have been developed fully and just making toys for children is swelling their foreign reserves. Provision of security is also very important and let me say that if the leadership wants it today, this insecurity will be over.

Are you saying that government doesn’t want the insecurity to end? Of course!

If government partners with the communities and empower them to be part of community policing, the people can go to sleep with less worry. Even the local vigilantes or hunters can take care of security in rural communities if they are empowered but we have a situation where government doesn’t care when people are kidnapped and taken to the forest.

Do you have what it takes to tackle insecurity in Kaduna State?

Seriously, it is to work with the communities. We use to have village heads, ward heads that knows when a strange person enters their communities and they will find out who he is. Today, we have so many places that are ungoverned because the village heads have been sacked, the district heads have been sacked by the same government and nothing was done to take care of these ungoverned spaces.

Are you saying that their sack contributed to the insecurity problem?

It contributed to the insecurity seriously because these were leaders who use to keep pace with issues in their communities and government has not done anything to substitute the people sacked. Even the Kaduna Vigilance Service, how much of their welfare is taken care of ? Their welfare is not being taken care of, so they can even become a security risk to the society. Their job has been reduced to just crowd control during events. But we are going to look at all those structures.

Before now, efforts by politicians from your zone to be governor have not been successful except late Patrick Yakowa and how he emerged is common knowledge. Can you make the difference this time around?

All those times that people from Southern Kaduna were trying to be governor; we only have one mega party that is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but even though the party has continually harvested winning votes in Southern Kaduna, it has at no point said it should zone its ticket to the zone up till now that we are talking. We know that it is by this zoning arrangement that we have had the presidency move from South to North but the PDP in Kaduna State has deliberately refused to zone its governorship ticket to Southern Kaduna. So, all those who have attempted the governorship did that on the platform of the smaller parties that will never go anywhere. The only time that someone from Southern Kaduna attempted to be governor on a serious platform was late Isaiah Balat, who attempted in 2007 and it was a very good showing at that time. In fact, they have to go through a run-off election with Namadi Sambo, it took the power of incumbency supervised by then Governor Ahmed Makarfi to take the ticket away from Balat.

So, you could see that the people of Southern Kaduna have tried their best to become governor but one factor or the other always suppress them. While the PDP has refused to zone its governorship ticket to the southern part of the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) under Governor Nasir el-Rufai has even gone overboard by not only refusing to zone the ticket to the Southern Kaduna, but even introduced something strange that further divides the people, the Muslim/Muslim ticket. What it means is that they are not even thinking of the Southern Kaduna person as a governor any time.

That is why when the Labour Party agreed that the ticket should go to Southern Kaduna and you can see the difference as the people of the state, not only Southern Kaduna people but people who are fair-minded, whether Muslims or Christians, whether Hausa or Fulani or other tribes are ready elect a Southern Kaduna man on the platform of Labour Party. I can tell you that these fair-minded people are in the majority. I will also tell you that even the Muslim/Muslim ticket issue that was introduced by el-Rufai under the APC flag does not enjoy the support of majority of Muslims. They say it is against the spirit of Islam because there is need for inclusiveness, peace, justice and equity as the two religions abhor injustice. So, for the people to see the ticket of Labour Party going to the Southern Kaduna, they feel there is justice and fairness.

