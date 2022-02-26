I’ll reduce LASUST tuition fees, Sanwo – Olu assures

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday assured students of the newly created Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUST), Ikorodu, that he would make the institution bigger, better and first choice for students in Nigeria. Sanwo-Olu, who had a stopover at the Ikorodu campus of the university while on his way for the commissioning of the new plant of Kimberly-Clark Factory in Odonguyan area, also assured the students that he would work towards reducing the institution’s school fees. Addressing the students, who came out to welcome him after his helicopter landed at the school’s car park, Sanwo- Olu said he is committed to making school one of the best universities of choice in Nigeria.

He said: “Great students at Lagos State University of Science and Technology. You are now university students; it is going to work well. We’d continue to do what we’re doing to ensure that you finish well. JAMB has put your name (Lagos State University of Science and Technology) as a full university. “We know you have a small concern about your school fees, we are going to look at it and we are going to bring it down. We are going to be building this university that would be bigger than even LASU very soon.’’

It would be recalled that the National Universities Commission (NUC) Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, on February 8 handed over certificates for two new Lagos universities – Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUST) to Sanwo- Olu at the commission’s headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. With the issuance of clearance certificates of operation by NUC, Lagos State University of Education is now the 56th state university and 204th university in Nigeria, as well as the second university of education in Nigeria while Lagos State University of Science and Technology is 57th state university and 205th university in Nigeria.

