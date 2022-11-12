I’ll relocate N’Delta Ministry to S’South – Atiku

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said he would relocate the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to any of the states in the region, if he becomes president. The former vice president, who said he conceived the idea of the ministry when he ran for presidency in 2007, stated that his proposal was that the ministry should be situated in the Niger Delta.

“Whether it is in Port Harcourt or any other place, the responsibility is to develop the infrastructure and human capital and so on, of the Niger Delta,” he added. Atiku, who spoke at a breakfast meeting with Abuja business commu-nity, noted that billions of monies had been allocated to the ministry since it was created by Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s administration, and wondered where the monies had gone to, “into (private) pockets?

“If I am elected, the Ministry of Niger Delta, will be in the Niger Delta. I will make sure the ministry develops all the infrastructures.” He stated that it is not only ‘Resource Control’ that is the meaning of restructuring, noting that the PDP government created Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), to fund small businesses. Noting; “That is why there were thousands of flourishing small businesses that engaged young men and women during our tenure that also sparked the growth in our economy.

