News

I’ll relocate N’Delta Ministry to S’South – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said he would relocate the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to any of the states in the region, if he becomes president. The former vice president, who said he conceived the idea of the ministry when he ran for presidency in 2007, stated that his proposal was that the ministry should be situated in the Niger Delta.

“Whether it is in Port Harcourt or any other place, the responsibility is to develop the infrastructure and human capital and so on, of the Niger Delta,” he added. Atiku, who spoke at a breakfast meeting with Abuja business commu-nity, noted that billions of monies had been allocated to the ministry since it was created by Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s administration, and wondered where the monies had gone to, “into (private) pockets?

“If I am elected, the Ministry of Niger Delta, will be in the Niger Delta. I will make sure the ministry develops all the infrastructures.” He stated that it is not only ‘Resource Control’ that is the meaning of restructuring, noting that the PDP government created Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), to fund small businesses. Noting; “That is why there were thousands of flourishing small businesses that engaged young men and women during our tenure that also sparked the growth in our economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tech entrepreneur, Musk, ‘likely has moderate case’ of Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says he “most likely” has a “moderate case” of Covid-19 but has been “getting wildly different results from different labs”. The boss of Tesla and SpaceX, who is 49, tweeted his symptoms were those of a “minor cold”. On Friday he said he had been tested four times, with two […]
News

Ferry collides, sinks; at least 25 dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  An official says rescuers have recovered 25 bodies from a river outside Bangladesh’s capital after colliding with another vessel and capsized. The ferry sank Sunday night after hitting a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district, just outside Dhaka, reports The Associated Press. Fire and civil defense official Ershad Hossain says rescuers […]
News

NGO celebrates 10 years of peace-building in Niger Delta

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

The Partnership for Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), a non-governmental organisation committed to peace-building and capacity development in Niger Delta region is set to mark its 10th year of operation in the region. The theme of this year’s celebration, according to a statement by its Executive Director, Mr. Tunji Idowu, will align with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica