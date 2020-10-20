I’ll reposition, lift Ajayi Crowther varsity to enviable heights –VC

The fourth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, has on assumption of office promised to reposition the university to an enviable academic excellence.

Adebayo, the former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, who was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of the private university, made the pledge during his inaugural address to the university community. According to him, ACU will become a top class institution, relevant both nationally and internationally through the vigorous pursuit of the vision of the founding fathers of the university.

He said: “I promise to work with you and co-direct (keeping in mind that we are co-labourers in His vineyard) the affairs of this university. Our vision will be anchored on the mantra: “Towards Self-financing, selfsustaining and striving for excellence with fear of God using five-key areas as my tools.” With the mantra of re-invigorating the internally generated revenue to achieve financial sustainability of the university, Adebayo stated that he would develop a roadmap towards rebranding and expanding the infrastructure drive of the institution.

While also promising to encourage exchange programmes with established universities and colleges in the country and abroad to broaden the horizon of the lecturers, the Vice-Chancellor further promised to obtain accreditation for all academic programmes offered in the university, as well as, source for suitable technological infrastructure to develop a roadmap of becoming a top class university, which is in tandem with vision of the founding fathers of university.

Adebayo said: “I will rebrand and expand infrastructure on our campuses; deploy ICT as a tool to drive teaching, research and management meetings. There will also be the establishment of a unit that will be saddled with the responsibility.

Like this: Like Loading...