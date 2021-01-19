I’ll reposition, sustain poly’s excellence –LASPOTECH Rector

The newly appointed 11th substantive Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye has pledged the commitment of his administration to prioritise staff welfare, academic excellence, enhance employability and entrepreneurship skill development of students of the polytechnic.

The Rector, who disclosed this in his New Year message to the members of staff and students, however, advised stakeholders in the polytechnic to take advantage of the open-door policy of his administration to join hands in developing the institution.

Olaleye, therefore, reiterated that there was no issue that is above dialogue, engagement and negotiation, even assured members of staff and students of his readiness to listen to all complaints and demands, with a view to acting on such issues until the best is achieved for the polytechnic community.

The Rector further urged the staff members and students of the polytechnic to be hopeful, visionary and strengthened for a brighter and blissful New Year, and should be positioned to sustain the polytechnic excellence in the year.

Olaleye noted that the polytechnic was willing to collaborate with individuals, corporate organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and international bodies in its quest to place LASPOTECH in the global spotlight.

