Education

I’ll reposition, sustain poly’s excellence –LASPOTECH Rector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

 

The newly appointed 11th substantive Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye has pledged the commitment of his administration to prioritise staff welfare, academic excellence, enhance employability and entrepreneurship skill development of students of the polytechnic.

 

The Rector, who disclosed this in his New Year message to the members of staff and students, however, advised stakeholders in the polytechnic to take advantage of the open-door policy of his administration to join hands in developing the institution.

 

Olaleye, therefore, reiterated that there was no issue that is above dialogue, engagement and negotiation, even assured members of staff and students of his readiness to listen to all complaints and demands, with a view to acting on such issues until the best is achieved for the polytechnic community.

 

 

The Rector further urged the staff members and students of the polytechnic to be hopeful, visionary and strengthened for a brighter and blissful New Year, and should be positioned to sustain the polytechnic excellence in the year.

 

Olaleye noted that the polytechnic was willing to collaborate with individuals, corporate organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and international bodies in its quest to place LASPOTECH in the global spotlight.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Lawmaker to striking ASUU: Key into IPPIS

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

The member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, has called on university lecturers, under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to key into the Federal Government Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to enable them to receive their salaries.   He said that […]
Education

Eastern Palm Varsity: Rochas Foundation has 90 percent, while Imo has 10 percent – Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

…Says, EPU’s ready to buy govt’s 10 percent President of Rochas Foundation for Africa and former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has said that the Eastern Palm University (EPU), Ogboko, Imo State, was founded on a Public Private Partnership model in which the Rochas Foundation has 90 percent equity participation while the Imo […]
Education

Rage, suspense over FUOYE VC race

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

  Group condemns council, VC over selection criteria CRITICISM A section of academic staff of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), under the Concerned Citizens and Friends of Academia in Nigeria have picked holes in the criteria for selection of a new vicechancellor as announced by the university. But, the management described the group as “faceless” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica