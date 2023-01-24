News

I’ll restructure Nigeria if voted into office –Atiku

The presidential candidate of thePeoplesDemocratic Party (PDP) in next month’s election, Atiku Abubakar, has once again promised to restructure the country if voted into office during 2023. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during his campaign, Atiku also promised  to uplift the living conditions of Nigerians through the creation of more jobs that would encompass the youth, maintaining that he will also tackle insecurity if he wins.

Maintaining that Bayelsa is PDP and PDP is Bayelsa, the PDP flag bearer said all the state got since 1999 were from the PDP, adding that the people of the state should vote for the PDP.

“People of Bayelsa, I want to remind you that since the beginning of democracy, Bayelsa has been PDP and PDP has been Bayelsa. Since 1999, all the things that the state got, all came from the PDP. Everything you see in Bayelsa today was provided by the PDP government.

“Therefore, I’m calling on you the people of Bayelsa, don’t make the mistake of  leaving the PDP. You have produced a president and governors, so the future of Nigeria and that of Bayelsa is tied to the PDP.

“I said I’m committed to implementing five key programmes in this country starting from the unification of the country. I’m going to give every part of this country a sense of belonging.”

 

