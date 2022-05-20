I’ll revamp agriculture, economy, if elected – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Ameachi has promised to revamp the country’s economy by focusing on agriculture and industrialisation to create more jobs for the youth. He made this known during his meeting with Nasarawa State APC statutory delegates in Lafia, the state capital, yesterday.

The former minister said he would change the economy of the county, build industries and promote agriculture to create jobs for the youth if elected president. He said: “If you have a poultry farm and turn it into a commercial farm that produces and processes your chickens, you will employ more hands.” According to him, Nasarawa State is blessed with arable land suitable for agriculture production, thereby making it possible to develop its economy. The APC presidential hopeful said Nigeria needed a president who has the capacity, tested and trusted to make the country a prosperous nation.

