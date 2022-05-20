rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

I’ll revamp agriculture, economy, if elected – Amaechi

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

Former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Ameachi has promised to revamp the country’s economy by focusing on agriculture and industrialisation to create more jobs for the youth. He made this known during his meeting with Nasarawa State APC statutory delegates in Lafia, the state capital, yesterday.

The former minister said he would change the economy of the county, build industries and promote agriculture to create jobs for the youth if elected president. He said: “If you have a poultry farm and turn it into a commercial farm that produces and processes your chickens, you will employ more hands.” According to him, Nasarawa State is blessed with arable land suitable for agriculture production, thereby making it possible to develop its economy. The APC presidential hopeful said Nigeria needed a president who has the capacity, tested and trusted to make the country a prosperous nation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

World economic outlook is brightening – OECD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The outlook for the world’s economy is improving in spite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported yesterday.   After the world economy collapsed during the onset of the pandemic last year, in 2021 it is forecast to grow by 5.6 per cent, the organisation has said. That is […]
News

Blinken: It’s time to change US policy towards Africa

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The United States has said that it’s time to stop treating Africa as a subject of geopolitics and start treating it as the major geo-political player it has become in global affairs. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, stated this yesterday while addressing the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja. […]
News

Governance: CBN, Dangote, BoI, EU, others back FG on youth inclusiveness

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The National Youth Conference organised by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has attracted strategic institutional support from partners such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Industry, European Union and Zinox Technologies. Other organizations who have queued behind the conference include Access Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Nestle, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica