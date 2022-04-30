I’ll reverse years of marginalisation of Edo Central if voted into Senate, says Igbogbo

Hon. Sylvanus Igbogbo is a young and vibrant member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State. As a committed member of the party, he has served the party in various capacities. Igbogbo is currently in the race for a seat at the National Assembly where he is aspiring to represent Edo Central District in The Senate. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he speaks on a number of issues; particularly the forthcoming general elections and why it is important for APC to give tickets to vibrant and credible people that have what it takes to win elections for the party. Excerpt;

Sir, what informed your decision to run for the Senate under the APC?

The Esan people of the country have always been involved in the political evolution of this great country Nigeria from time immemorial. You would agree with me that an Esan man was very prominent in the course for the attainment of Independence of Nigeria during the colonial rule. So, we have always been at the forefront in ensuring we have a better Nigeria and most importantly a better Edo State. I’m a grassroots person known across the three senatorial zones in Edo State. I have decided to be in politics because I want the best for the people of Edo State, particularly those in Edo Central. I was not born with a silver spoon. I have tasted poverty and I know what my people are going through on a daily basis. The people of Edo Central want quality representation, and under our great party the APC, we need someone with a voice, someone that can have the political will power to influence Federal Government site life changing projects for the use and benefit of the people. Most importantly, it is the turn of the Igueben Local Government Area to produce the next senator for the Senate. We have five local governments in Edo Central; it is only Igueben that has not produced someone for both senate and House of Representatives. Since the Edo people have decided that the governorship should come to Esan in 2023. It is equally necessary for Igueben to produce a vibrant, creative and credible person with character to fly APC’s flag for the Green Chambers.

Do you have the financial muscle to battle PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) if given the ticket by the APC?

I’m not new to politics. I have served the good people of Edo State and also the entire Esan speaking people of the state in various capacities. My past track records are there for people to see. In 2016, I was the head of Godwin Enoghaghese Obaseki campaign team in Edo Central. I delivered the five local governments for APC. Since then I have remained with my party the APC. Right now, we are talking about quality representation for our people, Edo Central Senatorial district on the need to have a quality voice. You will agree with me that we (the people of Edo Central) have been left out in the scheme of things when you talk of Federal Government presence. If you go to the North you will feel the effects of the Federal Government. The reason is that they have people with vision, politicians who know what the people want, and know how to go for it. As a visionary politician, and a member of the Green Chambers, you should be able to romance with major power brokers, play the politics and then everything will work out accordingly.

What will you do differently if you get the ticket and eventually win the seat?

I have come up with a workable agenda on how to help the people of Edo Central live a better life and also take our youths off the streets. If you take a critical look at the present situation in Nigeria, you will know that our youths have gotten deep into crime and criminality. So, the best way to free our society from this mess is to have a pragmatic and quality representation at the Federal level. This agenda is called H.E.A.L. H stands for Health. Under my healthcare initiatives, I will improve the already existing health policies of the government with a different approach aimed at providing quality and affordable healthcare delivery services to the people. E for Education, with the aim to set up a robust touch on education, I will initiate a program in the senatorial zone that will help our students and Edo State in general regain their lost glory in education. Students in schools will be given opportunities to showcase their talents in various vocational and career enhancing programmes. While in Agriculture I will give full support to our local farmers to boost food production for the teeming population of people in our communities. Under Livelihood, I hope to focus on empowerment programmes by organizing seminars on a quarterly basis for the people. I will bring in experts to teach our people on how to be self-employed and self-independent. You can only succeed as a politician if you know what your people want. As an economist and financial expert, I know what to do to end the sufferings of our people if given the opportunity to represent them at the Senate.

How relevant is former Governor (Adams) Oshiomhole in Edo State politics?

Comrade Oshiomhole remains a big fish in Edo politics. In Edo State, it is suicidal for any person to underrate the power of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole. He is our mentor, leader and political father that is well accepted and respected across the country.

