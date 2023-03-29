I’ll Run All Inclusive Administration, Ensure Separation Of Powers In Ebonyi – Nwifuru

The Ebonyi Governor-elect, Chief Francis Nwifuru has called on his rivals during the just concluded governorship election in the state to join hands with him to build a state everyone will be proud of.

Nwifuru was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contested against Chief Chukwuma Odii of the PDP, Professor Bernard Odoh of APGA, Prophet Adol Awam of NNPP and over 10 others.

He said he will run an-all inclusive administration in the state and promised to ensure checks and balances in his administration.

Nwifuru stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital after receiving his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

He commended leaders of the state across political parties for supporting him at the poll and described APC as a party that believes in the principle of Equity, Justice and Fairness.

He said the support he received from leaders of the state across political parties, shows that the party leaders were more interested in the unity and peaceful coexistence of the people of the state.

Nwifuru who is the current Speaker of the State House of Assembly said “today, Ebonyi people go about their businesses in the mood of celebration, because their choice has been declared Governor-Elect on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I stand here, distinguished leaders of our dear State, the National Commissioner, to thank you immensely for believing in and ensuring that the rights and well-spoken votes of the people are counted.

“This very action has made our Divine Mandate platform to triumph in the great contest of Saturday, March 18, 2023. The passionate disposition and actions of neutrality have brought to bear, the desire of a greater number of Ndi Ebonyi.

“I thank all my fellow candidates, who went on this great journey with me – Dr. Chukwuma Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Benard Ifeanyichukwu Odoh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sunday Opoke of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Prophet Chis Adol Awam of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

“I all on them to embrace this Divine mandate and eschew all differences so that we can work together for the peace and development of Ndi Ebonyi, as I strongly believe that the campaign was a race to serve our people.

“Therefore, I invite all of them, to join me in building a State that we all will be proud of, as my administration will run an all-inclusive Government.

“Distinguished Ebonyians, the journey to this level was tough, but God Almighty sanctioned the mandate He has given to us for Continuity and Consolidation.

“For the fact that this lofty height was very terrifying and educative, we anchor our hope on this great mandate given to us by God Almighty alone.

“I themed my Manifesto, ‘The Peoples Charter of Needs’ and we have said in many fora that this Charter will be based on open Governance and performance management, to make decisions through citizen’s input while focusing on outputs. And I sincerely believe that our credibility and the task ahead of us will avail us of more positive ideas that will propagate the development of our dear State, Ebonyi.

“I want to assure you, Ndi Ebonyi nwemunu, that as your Governor, I will maintain checks and balances in Government – that means that the Principle of Separation of Power will be given priority.

“The Rule of Law will be given space to thrive and the security of lives and property will take center stage. Ebonyi will be a point of reference in Education and the destination for quality Health Delivery Services.

“We will maintain existing infrastructures cost-effectively and extend the same to our rural communities. There will be respect for our traditional institutions. Our administration shall ensure obedience to the course of development and implementation of Government policies and programs.

“Distinguished elders, our dear visitors, in our tenure as Governor, Ndi Ebonyi, practical farming will be given ultimate interest for us to achieve the value-chain needed in our society today.

“Human capital development as it stands today has a ministry of its own and a lot had been done. We are going to complement that effort by changing the cost movement and introducing vocational training in all spheres of life as this will bring innovations and skills into the system.

We will continue to search and admit more business moguls of repute to invest in our commercial facilities. We shall partner with business people to establish their subsidiaries in Ebonyi State.

“We will empower Ebonyi people with business talents and ideas within and across the nation to develop themselves and boost our economy. Our Government shall ensure that Ebonyi people who are into importation shall use the State as their point of distribution of their goods.

“We will commit to the actualization of industrialization and the upsurge of companies in the State through a public-private partnership.

” We will promote the manufacture of basic consumables of the people in the State with the realities of demand. Our administration shall promote the purchase, usage and export of our local content and reactivate Ebonyi State Pipe Production Company.

“To our dear brothers, sisters, sensible partner of every Government – the Civil Servants, as many of you have read in my manifesto, that there will be the regular promotion of workers and payment of salaries, pension, and gratuities.

“Training and retraining of workers will form part of the policies of our Government as that will improve service delivery”, he stated.

