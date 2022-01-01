News

I’ll run an impactful legislative era if voted into office – Agbese

Chief Philip Agbese, a leading House of Representatives aspirant for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency in Benue State, has pledged to leave a lasting legacy in terms of legislation if voted into office next year.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain spoke yesterday to a group of selected pressmen in Makurdi, the state capital, on his vision for his constituency, also known as Enone.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Sunday Ede, Agbese said he will achieve this by effectively collaborating with other members of parliament to enact laws that will directly impact the lives of the ordinary citizens of the country.

Being a United Kingdom-trained human rights law practitioner, well-travelled author and media entrepreneur, he also promised to use his global connection to attract development to every nook and cranny of his constituency.

Despite years around the globe, Agbese, however, said he is well aware of the immediate needs of his people, adding that he is adequately armed with experience, exposure and capacity to bring development, good governance and impactful leadership to Enone.

He noted that he is very much knowledgeable of the short-term needs of his people and he would work towards achieving the long-term goals even after serving his tenure.

In his words, “there will be no excuse for failure as our people have suffered for too long and no longer have the patience to wait”.

According to Agbese, his people have to vote for the APC in 2023 to “enjoy all-round development like we used to have in the past when our lawmakers could access the presidency to attract meaningful appointments and projects”.

On job creation, he added that “our people already know that it’s my passion as a private citizen to ensure that our young graduates are gainfully employed, it will be a task before me to ensure that every year we see to the employment of every at least 200 graduates from our constituency. It’s my passion and will see to it.

“I will only celebrate that as an achievement if I can do 500 graduate employment into the federal service and at least 5,000 as entrepreneurs”.

Agbese also used the opportunity to wish his people a pleasant 2022.

Signed:

Sunday Ede
Senior Special Assistant ( Media)
02/02/2022.

 

