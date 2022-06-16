I’ll run for President again, says Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday said he would run for the office of the President in the nearest future. Bello disclosed this to journalists yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after visiting President Muhammadu Buhari to thank him for allowing him to contest in the just concluded All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential primary. According to him, what he did with the APC presidential race was to “test the mike”, adding that his next attempt would be “supersonic”. Bello appealed to his supporters not to be disillusioned as, according to him, in life “sometimes you win some and sometimes you lose some.” The governor urged his supporters to support the ruling party across board in the coming elections.

