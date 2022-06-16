I’ll run for President again, says Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday said he would run for the office of the President in the nearest future. Bello disclosed this to journalists yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after visiting President Muhammadu Buhari to thank him for allowing him to contest in the just concluded All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential primary. According to him, what he did with the APC presidential race was to “test the mike”, adding that his next attempt would be “supersonic”. Bello appealed to his supporters not to be disillusioned as, according to him, in life “sometimes you win some and sometimes you lose some.” The governor urged his supporters to support the ruling party across board in the coming elections.
Related Articles
Buhari upholding democratic tenets –Councillors’ Forum
Progressive Councillors’ Forum (PCF), an association of past and present elected councillors, has honoured President Muhammadu Buhari as the “Most Friendly Grassroots President Nigeria Has Ever Had’’. The Forum, which listed many interventions of the President in ensuring a better life for Nigerians, including persistence in ensuring autonomy for local government councils, demonstrated Buhari’s dedication […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
MPC retains MPR at 12.5%, holds other parameters constant
CBN disburses N49.15bn COVID-19 loan Emefiele: Nigerian banks strong, resilient In its wisdom of ensuring quick recovery of the economy from COVID- 19 crisis, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resolved to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 12.5 per cent, a figure approved in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Plateau killings: Abia, Ogun move to evacuate students from UNIJOS
Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has dispatched a team from the state to the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau State, to evacuate about 200 students of Abia origin attending the university. This is coming on the heels of a similar move by the Ogun State government to also evacuate their stranded indigenes […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)