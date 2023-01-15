I’ll solve Ajaokuta nightmare –Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to solve the lingering problem of Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State.

Atiku, who was in Lokoja to begin the second phase of his presidential campaign rallies, promised that “the nightmare of Ajaokuta will be a thing of the past,” if he is elected into office.

The former vice president, who stated that the problem of Kogi Inland Port was not only that of Kogi alone, but that of Northern Nigeria, also promised to make the port accessible to maritime transportation.

He restated his pledge to provide jobs for the unemployed, adding: “If we don’t give you jobs, we will give you business to do. I promise to set aside $10 billion to empower our young men and women, so that they can live comfortable life.”

Atiku told the people that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) deceived the Nigerian people to vote them into office, noting that since APC assumed office in 2015, there have been mass “poverty, unemployment, insecurity, lack of development and every negative indices in human development.

“We appeal to you, we are here not to deceive you; we are men and women of integrity.

“If you want your next state government to benefit you, vote PDP in the presidential election. You will see that by the time we come to conduct the governorship election, we will take over Kogi State and make sure that we deliver good governance.”

The PDP candidate decried lack of development in Kogi State, adding that “since PDP stop governing Kogi State, no development has taken place in this state. Everything in Kogi was built by PDP.”

Chairman of PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Udom Emmanuel, said

Kogi State was one of the richest states in this country in terms of solid minerals, but regretted that the only problem is absence of government-backed policies the would attract foreign investors to mine and extract them.

“The only person that will do that for you is Atiku Abubakar.

“I am sure many of you are not happy with the federal road networks in the state because this is the centre of Nigeria. But with Atiku, he will link Kogi State with other parts of Nigeria.

“Because of the central nature of Kogi State, he has promised that he will concentrate on major road networks and if we have infrastructure, it will be easy to develop Kogi more than this,” Governor Emmanuel said.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the PDP candidate is the most prepared to lead the country.

