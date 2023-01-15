News Top Stories

I’ll solve Ajaokuta nightmare –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to solve the lingering problem of Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State.
Atiku, who was in Lokoja to begin the second phase of his presidential campaign rallies, promised that “the nightmare of Ajaokuta will be a thing of the past,” if he is elected into office.
The former vice president, who stated that the problem of Kogi Inland Port was not only that of Kogi alone, but that of Northern Nigeria, also promised to make the port accessible to maritime transportation.
He restated his pledge to provide jobs for the unemployed, adding: “If we don’t give you jobs, we will give you business to do. I promise to set aside $10 billion to empower our young men and women, so that they can live comfortable life.”
Atiku told the people that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) deceived the Nigerian people to vote them into office, noting that since APC assumed office in 2015, there have been mass “poverty, unemployment, insecurity, lack of development and every negative indices in human development.
“We appeal to you, we are here not to deceive you; we are men and women of integrity.
“If you want your next state government to benefit you, vote PDP in the presidential election. You will see that by the time we come to conduct the governorship election, we will take over Kogi State and make sure that we deliver good governance.”
The PDP candidate decried lack of development in Kogi State, adding that “since PDP stop governing Kogi State, no development has taken place in this state. Everything in Kogi was built by PDP.”
Chairman of PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Udom Emmanuel, said
Kogi State was one of the richest states in this country in terms of solid minerals, but regretted that the only problem is absence of government-backed policies the would attract foreign investors to mine and extract them.
“The only person that will do that for you is Atiku Abubakar.
“I am sure many of you are not happy with the federal road networks in the state because this is the centre of Nigeria. But with Atiku, he will link Kogi State with other parts of Nigeria.
“Because of the central nature of Kogi State, he has promised that he will concentrate on major road networks and if we have infrastructure, it will be easy to develop Kogi more than this,” Governor Emmanuel said.
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the PDP candidate is the most prepared to lead the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

No fraud in Nigeria’s HIV fund management, says Global Fund

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has denied any misappropriation or fraud in the fund it made available for managing HIV treatment and prevention activities in Nigeria. The clarification was made by the Global Fund Portfolio Manager for Nigeria, Dr. Jean-Thomas Nouboussi, who reacted to media enquiries regarding allegations of fraud and […]
News

‘I’ll defeat Ugwuanyi in Enugu North senatorial poll

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The senatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu North in the 2023 general election, Amb Ejike Eze, yesterday said he would win the senatorial poll if the election is free and fair. Eze, a retired career diplomat and former Senior Special Assistant on Protocols and Security to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, spoke […]
News

New Telegraph’s award nomination will motivate us–Onyeagwu

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Place, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has described the nomination of Zenith Bank for the 2022 New Telegraph’s award as a motivation for his reputable organisation. Onyeagwu, in his acceptance letter to New Telegraph as Bank of the Year 2022, stated that it was a delight that Zenith Bank got […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica