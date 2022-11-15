News

I’ll soon return to Nigeria, says Sunday Igboho

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

I’ll soon return to Nigeria, says Sunday Igboho Ibadan The popular Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called ‘Sunday Igboho’, said yesterday that he would soon return to Nigeria, reiterating his commitment to the actualisation of the Yoruba nation.

The freedom fighter made the declaration Monday via Zoom at the  2022 Oodua Merit Award and the Annual Posthumous birthday commemoration of Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowder and presentation of Yoruba Merits Award organised by Oodua Consortium in partnership with Coalition of Yoruba Self- Determination Strategic Partners (CYSDSP) at the Jogor Event Centre, Oke Ado, Ibadan.

Adeyemo lauded sons and daughters of Yoruba for their courage and relentless support for the actualisation of the Yoruba nation, adding that the Fulani herdsmen activities against the economy and security of Yoruba people will be resolved as soon as possible.

In his remarks, a Yoruba Leader and Head of Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Banji Akintoye, also declared that the Yoruba nation will be achieved in no time. He noted that with the level of consultation and diplomatic moves by the group, he is optimistic and confident that the Yoruba nation is certain and the people are very close to the

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

