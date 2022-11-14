News

I’ll soon return to Nigeria, says Sunday Igboho

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The popular Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called ‘Sunday Igboho’, said Monday that he would soon return to Nigeria, reiterating his commitment to the actualisation of the Yoruba nation.

The freedom fighter made the declaration Monday via Zoom at the 2022 Oodua Merit Award and the Annual Posthumous birthday commemoration of Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowder and presentation of Yoruba Merits Award organised by Oodua Consortium in partnership with Coalition of Yoruba Self-Determination Strategic Partners (CYSDSP) at the Jogor Event Centre, Oke Ado, Ibadan.

Adeyemo lauded sons and daughters of Yoruba for their courage and relentless support for the actualisation of the Yoruba nation, adding that the Fulani herdsmen activities against the economy and security of Yoruba people will be resolved as soon as possible.

He urged Yoruba people, who believe in the actualisation of Yoruba nation, to keep hope alive, stating that Yoruba nation is an idea whose time has come. He stressed: “I thank you all for your support since the inception of this just course, and by God’s grace, the Fulani’s herdsmen activities against our people will end in our land. The Yoruba nation will soon be achieved and it will be better than all the nations in the world.”

 

