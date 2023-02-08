News

I’ll speed up oil exploration in Bauchi, Gombe if elected – Atiku

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

The presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he will speed up oil exploration in Bauchi and Gombe states if elected as president in the February 25 election. Besides, Atiku also promised to create an empowerment programme for both youths and women to become self-dependent as well as to further their education with soft loans. Atiku made the pledge when he received a crowd of supporters during his campaign tour of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa yesterday in Bauchi.

He added that the oil discovered in the North East needed speedy attention for the benefit of the region and all the 19 northern states and the country at large. According to the former vice president the transportation of the discovered petroleum resources from the states would not be a problem as he has a plan to revive the rail lines that connect the North East subregion with other parts of the country.

He explained that neighbouring countries like Niger and Chad Republic also have the resources and they transport the commodity through their railway lines. Atiku thanked the crowd of supporters, who had gathered to receive him, promising to bring more developmental programmes and policies to the people and tackle insecurity and hunger.

 

Our Reporters

