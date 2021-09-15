Metro & Crime

I’ll stand, work for my Constituents – Plateau Reps Member

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives and Chairman House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has said he will always stand, work and defend the interest of his Constituents in the National Assembly.

He said his focus always is to actively represents his Constituents at the National Assembly and give them back what is due for them as their representative.

Gagdi stated this on Wednesday while flagging off skill training and empowerment of 40 youths and women of his Constituents in hair weaving/styling and shoe making by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) held at the Pankshin Youth Centre.

Represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Pharm. Mizim Dagung Haruna, Gagdi said training of his constituents on skills acquisition is very important so as to develop them to become self employed.

Earlier the Director General NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa said training will impart participants with the skills and knowledge that can offer them employment and financial earning opportunities for a life time.

Kangiwa, represented by the Coordinator NIHOTOUR Makurdi Campus, Mr Michael Shakungs urged the youths and women to take the training seriously “so that you can become our future captains of industries.”

Chairman of Panshin Local Government Council Hon. John Damap described Hon. Gagdi as true representative of PKK in the National Assembly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

One killed during attack on herdsmen in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Armed men on Monday night attacked the Fulani community at Eggua in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State. The hoodlums allegedly set ablaze the house of Seriki Fulani in the community, Alhaji Adamu Oloru. They also killed one person and scores of cows. The attack was allegedly carried out about 8pm by the […]
Metro & Crime

Ekiti 2022: Fayemi’s excellent performance’ll bring APC back to power – Party Chieftain, Kolawole

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju,

A chieftain of the Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC), Akinlayo Kolawole has expressed confidence that Governor Kayode Fayemi has performed wonderfully and impressively in terms of delivering dividends of democracy such that the APC would achieve electoral success at the 2022 governorship election in the state. The chieftain, however, enjoined the APC ruling party […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill man, steal car in Enugu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen have killed a man driving in his Mercedes Benz Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the Enugu metropolis on Sunday. The man, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, was shot on the chest and robbed of his SUV. The assailants, numbering three, were seen in a viral video double-crossing the man along Ebeano […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica