I’ll stand, work for my Constituents – Plateau Reps Member

Musa Pam, Jos

Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives and Chairman House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has said he will always stand, work and defend the interest of his Constituents in the National Assembly.

He said his focus always is to actively represents his Constituents at the National Assembly and give them back what is due for them as their representative.

Gagdi stated this on Wednesday while flagging off skill training and empowerment of 40 youths and women of his Constituents in hair weaving/styling and shoe making by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) held at the Pankshin Youth Centre.

Represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Pharm. Mizim Dagung Haruna, Gagdi said training of his constituents on skills acquisition is very important so as to develop them to become self employed.

Earlier the Director General NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa said training will impart participants with the skills and knowledge that can offer them employment and financial earning opportunities for a life time.

Kangiwa, represented by the Coordinator NIHOTOUR Makurdi Campus, Mr Michael Shakungs urged the youths and women to take the training seriously “so that you can become our future captains of industries.”

Chairman of Panshin Local Government Council Hon. John Damap described Hon. Gagdi as true representative of PKK in the National Assembly.

