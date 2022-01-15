Arts & Entertainments

I’ll stay in the hearts of music lovers for long, says Paulachino

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

For someone that loves music and is determined to make his presence known, fast-rising singer and songwriter, Paul Toghanro, otherwise known as Paulachino, has continuously made efforts to remain relevant in the music industry. With new contents already dotting the music space, Paulachino says he derives so much joy being at the centre of attention in the industry, one which he says he enjoys a lot.

He observed that the music industry in Nigeria is huge hence the need to keep pushing out fresh contents. “If you don’t want the people to forget you. You will agree with me that music lovers are constantly demanding that music acts stay on top of their game,” he says. The singer further says that it was not hard for him to make a name for himself in the industry because music has always been a part of him which has made him to flow effortlessly. “I have always loved music. I like to say that music is my life and I do it for passion. My life has revolved around music since I was young and the passion keeps growing very strong.

It is not something that just happened overnight, my love for music comes naturally and it has made me connect more with the people, that’s why it’s easy to flow with the vibe,” he says. He disclosed that writing his music is one of the highlights of his career. He also adds that writing music is something he finds interesting as it helps you connect more with the song as well as the people. “I am a very good writer, so I find it interesting when I write my music. Writing my songs is truly a beautiful experience because you get to pour your heart and speak your truth. It gets more interesting when you feel connected to the song the moment you wrote the first line. It gets better as you keep doing it,” he says.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

StarTimes brings cheers with Christmas Goodies to subscribers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Christmas comes early for StarTimes subscribers as the pay-TV company is rewarding 2020 subscribers with hampers filled with a variety of Christmas goodies. In the same vein, the affordable pay-tv company is offering a fresh line-up of great entertainment that will keep children and parents glued to their TVs all this month. The Christmas […]
Arts & Entertainments

Reality show for job seekers, ‘Breaking-In’, debuts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A new reality show, ‘Breaking-In’, that creates a platform for youths to gain insights as well as meaningful career jobs on a live TV show, has debuted. A StarTimes original, Breaking-In held its maiden audition over at the Koga Studio, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, on Sunday, with thousands of hopeful itching to snag a spot at […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘You gave up fame to make us a home’ – RMD hails wife on 21st anniversary

Posted on Author Stories by Edwin Usoboh

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe- Damijo (RMD), has hailed his wife, Jumobi, on their 21st wedding anniversary. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 60-year-old movie star shared before and after pictures of himself and his wife in warm embraces. He also expressed his excitement over their union of more than two decades, describing their marriage […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica