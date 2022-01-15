I’ll stay in the hearts of music lovers for long, says Paulachino

For someone that loves music and is determined to make his presence known, fast-rising singer and songwriter, Paul Toghanro, otherwise known as Paulachino, has continuously made efforts to remain relevant in the music industry. With new contents already dotting the music space, Paulachino says he derives so much joy being at the centre of attention in the industry, one which he says he enjoys a lot.

He observed that the music industry in Nigeria is huge hence the need to keep pushing out fresh contents. “If you don’t want the people to forget you. You will agree with me that music lovers are constantly demanding that music acts stay on top of their game,” he says. The singer further says that it was not hard for him to make a name for himself in the industry because music has always been a part of him which has made him to flow effortlessly. “I have always loved music. I like to say that music is my life and I do it for passion. My life has revolved around music since I was young and the passion keeps growing very strong.

It is not something that just happened overnight, my love for music comes naturally and it has made me connect more with the people, that’s why it’s easy to flow with the vibe,” he says. He disclosed that writing his music is one of the highlights of his career. He also adds that writing music is something he finds interesting as it helps you connect more with the song as well as the people. “I am a very good writer, so I find it interesting when I write my music. Writing my songs is truly a beautiful experience because you get to pour your heart and speak your truth. It gets more interesting when you feel connected to the song the moment you wrote the first line. It gets better as you keep doing it,” he says.

