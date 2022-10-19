I’ll strike a balance between growth and development –Oyebanji

‘Whatever comes into Ekiti treasury will be judiciously spent’

Newly-inaugurated Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, in this interview, speaks on his strategy to ensure good governance and take the state to a greater height. ADEWUMI ADEMIJU reports

Expectations are high, people want a lot of things but you are coming in when there is paucity of fund in the state and challenges all over the place. We will like to know you will you overcome these challenges?

I agree with you that expectations are very high and likely so. It should be high because like you said, they have trust in me because I am a product of this environment. I understand the nooks and crannies because I grew up here. I know what to do and where to act.

I believe strongly that by virtue of purpose, we will act with policies and we will be able to navigate this course. One thing I am going to do is that we will sit down together and discuss. I will share my views with the people, I will take advice from them and we will now agree on what to decide on. But, we have to have priority on what to do. There is no government that doesn’t have plans but there are things that are more urgent than others.

Once we agree on what to do, I will go ahead with that but there are times that being a leader, you may have your own vision, which may be different from what the people want but I will communicate to them on the need to look beyond our comfort zone.

I believe strongly that with communication, right policy and purpose, it should be able to be better. I am not so much worried about lack of funds because at a time like this, you need a leader who is courageous and compassionate. So, God has created me to come at this time for a purpose and I believe with God on our side, I am going to do that.

But communication is the key. I ran on a mantra that together we can make it work. That means, every step we take, we take it together.

What are those areas you think that need urgent attention as part of your focal areas?

If you ask me, some of them are security, youth development and employment as well as infrastructure with special emphasis on power and I will briefly explain them.

My vision is to have a society where everybody would be okay; a society where an average Ekiti Indigene will live a decent life, and to do that, you have to grow the economy in a way and manner that is sustainable and to grow the economy, you need investment across the state.

If a state is not secured, investors won’t come. If a state is secured and the major factor of production is absent, investors will not come. And unfortunately, these two critical areas are not within the power of the state government to do. You can only support the security apparatus in the state; you can’t command or control them except the bill in the National Assembly is taken care of. What have I done?

I have established contact and I have assurances that by the first quarter of next year, God being on our side, if I do what they ask me to do, in the short term, we would have an increase in electricity supply to Ekiti State. The major problem we have now is even when we have excess power; it can’t be transmitted to Ekiti because there is a problem with the transmission line.

Even if they have excess power, it can’t come here but they are doing a transmission line from Oshogbo to Akure, which they promised would be completed by December. Then, they would lay that one across. What that one is doing, at least, it will increase what is coming to Ekiti State. With what I know, what has been coming to Ekiti is not more than 20Kilowatts because our line can’t take more than that. There are two other substations that are on the contract in Ilupeju and Ijesha-Isu, they have told me what to do.

My first assignment (last Monday) is to meet with them and discuss about power. So, God being on our side, if I am able to do that and to move forward, we must work together and once they agree to work with Ekiti, if we are able to solve the problem of power and problem of access to the state, investors will see seriousness in the economy.

The other one is youth development. I made a campaign promise that I am going to decouple sports from the Ministry of Youths and Sports, so, we are going to have a Ministry for Youth Development. Sports will stand as a commission, so that the ministry will focus on anything that has to do with youth development and this we plan to do through ramping up activities on digital skills, so the people can translate their intellect to wealth.

On digital skills, we will ensure that we tinker with our curriculum to include courses like cloning, intelligence. Those are the things we will focus on because our curriculum must heed to our needs and global needs, so as an indigene of Ekiti State, you choose whether to play at the sub-national level. There is going to be a curriculum that will take care of that.

Also, at the national level, there will be a curriculum for that because we are not equally gifted. As a government, we must provide a space for everybody to play and for them to make a decent living. If we do that, then we go back to the formal sector of the economy, which is the macro, medium and small enterprises.

I told them when I had a meeting with them that they have to affiliate themselves to their public societies if they are ready to do that then we ship out funds for them. Once there is trade and there is transaction, there would be value and once there is value, wealth would be created.

What we will ensure in Ekiti State is to strike a balance between growth and development. So, if we develop infrastructure at the expense of economy, there is going to be a mismatch. We are going to put together the best

brains available in Ekiti State in these areas. There are some areas that politics won’t be involved and we have to look for Ekiti indigenes anywhere they are in the world and beg them to come and help us. Of course, there are sectors that politics can be involved but anything that has to do with livelihood of the people, creating wealth for Ekiti people, we will deliberate on that.

So, I believe strongly that those are the core areas for me but we must solve the problem of insecurity, power and assess. I mean road transportation to the state, and God’s willing, we will do that because it’s not everyone that can afford air travel. It’s good but you must provide opportunities for people who cannot fly, If you are coming from Akure to Ado, you can’t fly, same as from Ilesha to Ado, you have to go through the road.

Giving the resources acruable to Ekiti State, you need to think outside the box to get extra resources to be able to meet the expectations of people. Can you tell us your plan and ways to raise funds?

I have learnt from Governor Kayode Fayemi that networking and relationship building can attract more things to a state. For the past nine months, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) has not brought anything but states that are futuristic are surviving.

How they are doing it? I don’t know but in Ekiti State, I know that the Dr. Fayemi decided to tap into connections with partners to gain accountability, transparency and strong decision.

And I think in Nigeria today, we are in the good books of donor agencies as a result of what the state government has done. So, we need to look into our books and see how we can do more, it’s extremely important that we do that. I believe strongly that we can raise more funds without putting pressure on the people.

I believe that if we activate all other areas in tax book without even increasing taxes, without giving problem to anybody, those that are not paying, if you convince them to pay and that should increase our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). IGR is a product of increase in activities.

If the economy improves, IGR will increase automatically without even having to force yourself on the people. So, once the economy improves and you have major players in the economy sector, IGR will gradually go up but there are lots of things that we must do that we have not done. So, whatever comes into the pocket of the state, we would spend it judiciously on areas of priority.

What is your plan towards your relationship with Journalists as well as securing the lives of Journalists in the State?

Many people don’t understand the concept of Knowledge Zone introduced by the Fayemi administration. How do you plan to make it impactful to enable people out there comprehend the initiative? People believe that in every household in Ekiti sState, you must have a PhD holder, that we are extremely intelligent, that we are brilliant people. So, the question is, if we are smart and brilliant, why unemployment?

We don’t have oil; the only resources we have in the state is our knowledge and knowledge can be turned into wealth creation if properly developed. The concept of the Knowledge Zone is to have a space that has the facility of a special economic zone, where what is trade-able is knowledge and we have acquired close to a thousand hectares of land for that.

The place has been partitioned into sections. There is a medical hub, there is the agric hub, there is bio-medical hub, there is arts and theatre, there is entertainment. So, it is developed into compartments.

Any person like our youths that has skills in those compartments can decide to go there to take a space in ICT, agric, medicine and in whatever field they want.

Why knowledge is well known is because the only thing that is trade-able is knowledge. Government will provide infrastructure for them and they will have access to the best infrastructure in the world. It is a new concept and it shows that Dr. Fayemi is futuristic.

If you agree with me, Chief Obafemi Awolowo is remembered for free education than Liberty Stadium and Cocoa House. When Chief Awolowo brought the policy, he lost an election at that point but today, he is remembered for that concept.

What are your plans for members of your party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

I want to work with competent people, people who are courageous, people with character and integrity, people who have passion, people who are transparent and people who have the fear of God. I am a deeply spiritual person and I believe that in whatever position we find ourselves, we will give account of what we do. We can find this kind of people anywhere, we can even find them in APC but this Government belongs to Ekiti people.

What we object to is bringing up someone that won’t add value to our people. We will object to that because in fairness, when someone comes into APC and doesn’t attend ward meetings, he doesn’t go to the community to assist them.

It depends on those that will come, if you are bringing them into government, you sit them down and tell them their roles and their functions and I want to assure you that we will monitor the activities of political appointees.

