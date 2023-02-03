I’ll succeed Buhari, says Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, has said if he emerged victorious there would not be any industrial action in Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions. Tinubu said this while addressing mammoth crowd during his campaign at the popular Nelsen Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, Osun State capital. The former Lagos Governor, pledged that once he becomes the President, the Academic Staff Union of Universities strike would be a thing of the past. He, however, promised Nigerian youths of massive employment, saying they would not be rooming around after the completion of their school. He said: “You would not be spending more than four years in schools. And I will make sure I provide succour through out their university programs.

“I will provide jobs. Our graduates would not be rooming about again. “We will establish industries, we will have registration centres, you that have gone to the university and have gotten degrees, separately, we will provide jobs for you.” “They didn’t send you to schools to suffer in vain, you will prosper, you will become lawyers, doctors and great people.”

