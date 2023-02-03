News

I’ll succeed Buhari, says Tinubu

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, has said if he emerged victorious there would not be any industrial action in Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions. Tinubu said this while addressing mammoth crowd during his campaign at the popular Nelsen Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, Osun State capital. The former Lagos Governor, pledged that once he becomes the President, the Academic Staff Union of Universities strike would be a thing of the past. He, however, promised Nigerian youths of massive employment, saying they would not be rooming around after the completion of their school. He said: “You would not be spending more than four years in schools. And I will make sure I provide succour through out their university programs.

“I will provide jobs. Our graduates would not be rooming about again. “We will establish industries, we will have registration centres, you that have gone to the university and have gotten degrees, separately, we will provide jobs for you.” “They didn’t send you to schools to suffer in vain, you will prosper, you will become lawyers, doctors and great people.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

First Class degree in public universities is by merit, says EKSU VC

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, has declared that merit remains the major Criterion in Nigerian public universities in the award of first class degree to graduating students. TheVCaddedthattheaward is never done by trade by barter. The Professor of Industrial Chemistry also declared that EKSU has done creditably well […]
News

Reconciliation: The key to Adeleke’s success in Osun –Jegede

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

Former candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) yesterday attributed the success of the party in the election in Osun State to reconciliation among party members in the state.   Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP defeated the incumbent, Governor Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola […]
News

INEC: We’ll deploy EMSC to track attack on facilities, election materials

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the attacks on its facilities and the challenges experienced during the 2019 general elections necessitated the need for it to develop an electoral early warning tool. Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a retreat for the review of Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) in Keffi, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica