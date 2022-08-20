I’ll support Christian/Christian ticket if it can deliver electoral victory – Adebayo Shittu

A former Minister of Communication, Mr. Adebayo Shittu is the Director-General of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Coalition for Good Governance. In this interview with JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM, he talks about sundry issues relating to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming general elections. Excerpts…

How well do you know the presidential candidate of your party following misgivings in some quarters about his pedigree, age, academic qualifications?

Journalists have the right to ask leaders any questions that they like but I will say that the personality of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is known to the public. He is not a stranger to Nigerians. He is not a newcomer in the political terrain. His life is not shrouded in secrecy. This is someone who has a past, particularly before coming into politics. It is common knowledge that at one time, he was the treasurer of Mobil Nigeria Limited. Nobody can by sudden flight attain such a feat. I mean rising to such a position in a multi-national organisation. Remember also that Mobil Nigeria Limited is not a Nigerian-owned firm. It is an international firm with shareholding from entities in countries such as France, Britain and so many other countries.

He didn’t serve as a board member of the company but an employee having been trained and qualified as a chartered accountant from the United States of America. The minimum that we know of his educational attainment is that he qualified as a chartered accountant from the United States of America.

He subsequently got a job at Mobil Nigeria Limited and rose through the ranks. On the basis of that he also became the governor of Lagos State. Lagos is not a back water state with due respect to all other states of the federation. It is the most sophisticated state in the country. I dare say that it is also the most developed having regards to all indices of development. I recall also that Tinubu was able to transform the state as the governor to become an economic giant. If you knew Lagos before he became the governor and what it is now, you will see that a lot of transformations have taken place.

Recall also that he was a senator before he be-came the governor. Again, that is no mean accomplishment. Recall also that he was a leader in NADECO during those brutal days of military rule. In terms of politics and all other indices, he has no equal. He was not the only governor elected during his time but by the dint of hard work and distinction he is the most discussed. He is the most insulted out of either a lot of love or adversity.

How many of his colleagues who were governors at the same time are still remembered today? He has had the credit of having built people who also rose to transcendental heights in the politics and development in Nigeria? There is no secrecy, everybody knows that his achievements are unmatched amongst Nigerian politicians.

What about his failing health?

He is said to be about 70 year-old, I am 69. Would anybody say that a 70-year-old person is too old to be president of Nigeria? The current president is about 77, 78 even though he was sick at one stage but he is still as strong as anyone in Nigeria. I don’t see the issue about sickness as a serious one. His ailment is not even a heart disease nor is it a mental ailment.

He is having a challenge with his knee. Information is that he ought to have done a knee cap surgery which he didn’t do in good time. But today, he has done it and he doesn’t walk with a stick. He is not aided when he walks and he is as acutely intelligent as any other person.

Before now, you were not on the same political platform, especially in the South West…

(Cuts in) That’s history.

At what point did that change?

Like I said, that’s history. Number one, providence did not make me belong to AD (Alliance for Democracy) at the time he established the AD. Then he established ACN (Action Congress of Nigeria), I was in the PDP. He established ACN and I was also in the CPC (Congress for Progressive Change). Our paths never in any way crossed but today when the issue of presidential aspiration came, I saw a lot of aspirants that came up wanting to become the President and I put them on a scale on a capacity basis and I said that I am a co-owner of Nigeria. For the purpose of analogy, if I am a co-owner of a company that wishes to appoint or engage managers, you have to look for very good qualifications that would add value to the company. Such qualifications must include good education. It must include experience, exposure, dynamism and focus.

I compared all the aspirants and it didn’t take me time to conclude that was the best employee to be engaged to manage the country called Nigeria. I had to put aside all sentiments, emotions as well as past differences to support him. Talking about emotion and sentiments, some people are expressing the sentiment that naturally, any presidential position that comes to the South should have gone to the South East…

(Cuts in) What is the basis for arriving at such a conclusion?

Those who hold this view say that in 1999, the country conceded the Presidency to the South West… (Cuts in) That was a PDP arrangement.

But in the end two Yoruba sons, Chief Olu Falae and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, slugged it out. If you remember, it was just a PDP affair, APP and AD came together to support Chief Falae. That the South West has also produced a vice president under the current administration which is also considered as a factor of zoning and it is the thinking that ordinarily the South East should be allowed to produce the presidency of the country now that it has been zoned to the South. What is your take on this?

One of the presidential candidates is from the South East, so the region should be happy that it has not been left out. Nigeria is not a one-party state. We are a multi-party state with each party having the privilege to decide what suits it particularly regarding how to win an election. It is not a matter of wishful thinking or ego tripping. If we operate a one-party state then such an argument could be tenable. That means that the leadership of the country would now become turn-by-turn.

I want to say with all due respect that Tinubu did not become the presidential candidate because he played the Yoruba card. He didn’t become the presidential candidate because he is a Muslim. He achieved the feat because of the role he played in facilitating the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as the APC presidential candidate.

Buhari did not become the Presidential Candidate of the APC because he was a Northerner. It was because he had contested on three occasions for the presidency of the country and by 2015, he had become one of the most popular people in the country.

He wasn’t even the only aspirant, he emerged from a primary election in Lagos. He emerged not because he came from the North but because he was considered to be the most experienced and most acceptable among all the other aspirants in the APC. So, in 2022, there were also many other presidential aspirants. There was a contest and Tinubu emerged not because he is from Yorubaland or the South West. He was considered as the best aspirant that could lead the party to victory in 2023.

On the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket, I want to ask you as a Muslim would you dispassionately support a Christian- Christian ticket at whatever level?

I will if my party considers that those candidates would be able to deliver victory for us at the election, why not? Administering a country is not about religious affiliation but it is about competence, acceptability, and potential to win an election. We have at least four or five presidential candidates now, each party deciding on who its candidate is. Why suddenly is everybody, even those who are not members of our party, trying to decide for us in the APC?

The campaigns would soon begin; do you think Tinubu has as an advantage over others jostling for the same office, especially former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi?

Firstly, Atiku does not have any testimonials to rely on. He was never the head of any government in this country. We don’t know what to ascribe to him in terms of achievements. If we rely on the testimonial of his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, what you have is only negativity of the extreme that has been ascribed to his personality.

My position is that if he doesn’t have anything positive to rely on, how can he be considered as a serious contender? Take Kwankwaso who was governor of Kano State, the question is, what are the milestones that you can rely on for his governance of Kano? I don’t know but can you tell me? Peter Obi was at a time the head of a government for eight years, what are the milestones that he recorded other than the most popular or most notorious allegation of using state resources in investing in his family business? That cannot be a positive thing for him to be considered as a top rate candidate for the presidency. Even Tinubu’s adversary rated him as a performer when he was the governor in Lagos.

You talked glowingly about Tinubu but have you listened to some many things a chieftain of the PDP Chief Bode George has said about Tinubu regarding his stewardship in Lagos?

Are you aware that Tinubu has on several occasions been prosecuted unsuccessfully due to so many unsubstantiated allegations against him? EFCC will arrest and charge him. The Code of Conduct will arrest and charge him yet they have continued to fail to prove any allegations against him. I am surprised that Chief Bode George will continue to sing the same song all the time like a canary.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...