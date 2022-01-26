I’ll support new Eagles coach, Paseiro, with everything – Eguaveon

The technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation and the immediate caretaker coach of the Super Eagles Austin Eguavoen has said he will offer the incoming technical adviser of the national team Jose Paseiro the needed support to succeed in his role.

Paseiro is expected to resume as the new Eagles handler after the Eguavoenled squad crashed out of the ongoing African Cup of Nations in the round of 16 on Sunday.

The Eagles will conclude their 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March after they were drawn against Ghana in the playoffs and Eguavoen said the squad is about 80 percent ready and as the technical director of the NFF and the former handler of the team, the Portuguese coach will benefit from his hindsight.

“We have to sit down together and map out strategies. We need to give him the platform, we have already prepared the team for 80 to 90 percent

. “He just has to add his own style and leadership. We would support him with everything because the country comes first,” he said before the team left Cameroon,” he said.

