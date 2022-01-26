Sports

I’ll support new Eagles coach, Paseiro, with everything – Eguaveon

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation and the immediate caretaker coach of the Super Eagles Austin Eguavoen has said he will offer the incoming technical adviser of the national team Jose Paseiro the needed support to succeed in his role.

 

Paseiro is expected to resume as the new Eagles handler after the Eguavoenled squad crashed out of the ongoing African Cup of Nations in the round of 16 on Sunday.

 

The Eagles will conclude their 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March after they were drawn against Ghana in the playoffs and Eguavoen said the squad is about 80 percent ready and as the technical director of the NFF and the former handler of the team, the Portuguese coach will benefit from his hindsight.

 

“We have to sit down together and map out strategies. We need to give him the platform, we have already prepared the team for 80 to 90 percent

. “He just has to add his own style and leadership. We would support him with everything because the country comes first,” he said before the team left Cameroon,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Tennis: No excuses for Nadal after Rome exit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rafa Nadal refused to make excuses for his shock defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, insisting that his focus is now on fine-tuning his game ahead of the French Open which begins September 27. The nine-time Rome champion looked well off the pace in his 6-2 7-5 loss to […]
Sports

NWFL inspects league venues ahead Dec 9 kick-off

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Technical Committee of the Nigeria Women Football League, accompanied by the Chairperson, Aisha Falode, and supported by some board members, today, embarked on the inspection of some of the league venues that will host matches of the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership season. The NWFL inspection team was at the Lafia Township Stadium, Nasarawa, the approved […]
Sports

Napoli officially name stadium after Maradona

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Naples city council has unanimously approved a resolution that will change the name of Napoli’s home stadium from Stadio San Paolo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The resolution was proposed by Naples mayor Luigi De Magistris only hours after the news that Maradona had passed away at age 60 last week. Maradona is a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica