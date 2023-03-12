I’ll tackle illegal mining, pollution in Ijesa land–Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has assured the people of Ijesaland that the matter surrounding Ilesa Water Project, illegal mining activities, water pollution, and environmental degradation among others would soon be put to rest. Adeleke, who gave the assurance during his visit to Ilesa, said “The past government mismanaged the Ilesa water project with more than 12 billion naira spent so far without any result. “I have met with the Minister of Water Resources who confirmed to me that the project failed due to fraudulent activities of the contractor.

“It is also public knowledge that the consultant for the water project alleged a demand of five million dollars from the State House Committee on Water Resources. The Governor further informed the Ijesa people on how the past government encouraged illegal mining activities in and around Ijesa land, thereby causing serious environmental degradation and pollution of water in the state, while also denying the state the much needed income from mining activities. “The previous government encouraged illegal mining in the state. This has caused serious pollution of our water. The Water Minister confirmed to me that Ilesa underground water source is polluted. “The state also lost several billions of Naira that should have been earned as IGR if the mining activities were done properly”, Governor Adeleke declared.

Like this: Like Loading...