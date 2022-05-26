I’ll tackle insecurity technologically – Akpabio

Former governor of Akwa Ibom State and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerians that if elected president, the problem of insecurity bedevilling the nation would be a thing of the past. Akpabio while addressing Adamawa State APC delegates in Yola, promised that as President, the issue of ‘insecurity would be tackled technologically.’ While soliciting votes from delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary, he insisted that competency should not be jettisoned for any reason during the primary. According to him, “My aspiration for the position of the President is to redeem Nigerian’s youths and the womenfolk that have not been carried along for years;” this he noted would make them distance.”

