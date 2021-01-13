I’ll tackle kidnapping, cultism, other crimes – Lalong

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong has disclosed that his administration is working hard in collaboration with security agencies and stakeholders to tackle the rising incidences of kidnapping, cultism and other violent crimes in the state.

Lalong stated this on Wednesday while speaking at the Government House, Jos during a stakeholders’ engagement over the second wave of COVID-19 and security issues.

“I am aware of the incidences of kidnapping, cultism and other violent crimes in some parts of Plateau State. The government is working hard with the security agencies and stakeholders to ensure that the ugly incidences are tackled.”

He told the stakeholders, which included security agencies, traditional rulers, religious and political leaders, that based on a recently passed law, anyone convicted of kidnapping in the state will be sentenced to death while cultism and other violent crimes attract various terms of imprisonment.

