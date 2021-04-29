Sports

I’ll take back Abia Warriors from state govt – Kalu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kyle Nwokedi

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu says he is poised to reclaim Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Abia Warriors from the Abia State Government.
Senator Kalu stated this during an interview session on Nigerian Sports Mouthpiece (NSM) whatsapp forum on Wednesday.
The politician cum business man, who engineered Enyimba’s triumph on the continent on two occasions in the form of winning the CAF Champions League back-to-back in 2003 and 2004, stated that Abia Warriors’ existence was his brainchild.
The Chief Whip of the senate stated that Abia State government took over the administration of the club the moment he left office as the number one citizen of the state, but he is poised to reclaim what rightfully belongs to him as he will soon engage the state government on discussions concerning the team.
The legislator stated that he wants to take the club to where it belongs to so that she can compete favourably with top clubs in the land.
Kalu stated that hitherto the club, which was formerly OUK FC, was administered based on the gate takings during matches at the Umuahia Township Stadium and he is poised to bring back the glory days to the teeming fans and supporters of the club.
Abia Warriors are currently 10th on the NPFL standings after 19 matches and will commence the second stanza on May 9, 2021 with a trip to Jos to face Plateau United for Match day 20.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles ‘ll win AFCON trophy, World Cup ticket –Osimhen

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Napoli and Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has declared the Super Eagles have what it takes to be crowned African champions again and also qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Nigeria have booked their place in the delayed 2021 AFCON to be staged in Cameroon in January, while the three-time African champions will in June step […]
Sports

Bayern beat Sevilla after extra time to win Super Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich were taken to extra time by a durable and resilient Sevilla in front of around 20,000 fans in Budapest before adding the Uefa Super Cup to their Champions League trophy. The showpiece was watched by supporters inside the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena, the first major European match to allow fans since the Cornonavirus […]
Sports

NNL begins stadium inspection ahead new season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria National League will from Thursday, November 26, send Stadium Compliance Officers to the designated home grounds of teams participating in the 2021/2020 League season. This is part of its pre-season activities to herald the fresh season under the new leadership of Senator Obinna Ogba. The stadium Compliance Officers are to ascertain the level […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica