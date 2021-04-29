I’ll take back Abia Warriors from state govt – Kalu

Kyle Nwokedi

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu says he is poised to reclaim Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Abia Warriors from the Abia State Government.

Senator Kalu stated this during an interview session on Nigerian Sports Mouthpiece (NSM) whatsapp forum on Wednesday.

The politician cum business man, who engineered Enyimba’s triumph on the continent on two occasions in the form of winning the CAF Champions League back-to-back in 2003 and 2004, stated that Abia Warriors’ existence was his brainchild.

The Chief Whip of the senate stated that Abia State government took over the administration of the club the moment he left office as the number one citizen of the state, but he is poised to reclaim what rightfully belongs to him as he will soon engage the state government on discussions concerning the team.

The legislator stated that he wants to take the club to where it belongs to so that she can compete favourably with top clubs in the land.

Kalu stated that hitherto the club, which was formerly OUK FC, was administered based on the gate takings during matches at the Umuahia Township Stadium and he is poised to bring back the glory days to the teeming fans and supporters of the club.

Abia Warriors are currently 10th on the NPFL standings after 19 matches and will commence the second stanza on May 9, 2021 with a trip to Jos to face Plateau United for Match day 20.

