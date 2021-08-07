I‘ll use culture to unite Nigeria, bring peace, devt, says Runsewe

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has disclosed that his mission as the head of the nation’s culture apex parastatal is to unite Nigeria, enforce sustainable peace and economic development through arts and culture. Runsewe, who is also the President of the World Crafts Council, African Region, made this known during the three days session of the National Technical Stakeholders’ meeting for the planning of this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), which is slated to hold in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, who was represented at the meeting in Ado Ekiti by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, expressed excitement over the hosting of the yearly festival by his state later in the year. According to the governor, the 52nd edition of NAFEST offers a good opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state for the world to see and tap into its economic potentials.

He added that any state that fails to take into account the need to situate culture as well as the creative capacity of its people within its developmental plan is bound to face serious social, political and economic crisis in the long run, hoping that the forth coming NAFEST will promote national unity, social integration, redirect cultural activities, revenue generation and create windows of investment opportunities for the economic growth of not only Ekiti State but Nigeria in general.

