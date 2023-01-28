Politics

I’ll win presidential election despite sabotage -Tinubu

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Gusau Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has assured of his victory over all his opponents vying for the same position in next month’s election.

Tinubu, who made the assurance on Saturday during the party’s presidential rally in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, said: “Though, measures have been taken to interrupt my campaign rallies but, from the fast growing size of my popularity across the nation, I will win.”

Recently the presidential candidate during a campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, had lamented that the scarcity of petrol and the problems associated with the new naira notes were deliberately allowed to fester across the country in order to frustrate his ambition.

Many saw this as a direct attack on the Federal Government which has his party in control of.

He, however, appeared to backtrack soon after when he blamed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the problems.

But speaking in Gusau he insisted that no amount of sabotage or games from anywhere which is targeted at discouraging the teeming supporters of the APC and its presidential candidature will reduce the chances of victory.

“Let me use this opportunity to announce to you that, if elected, I will ensure total exploration of all economic potentials in Zamfara State, especially as it is blessed with high concentration of mineral resources.

“Security and economic diversification will be the priority of my administration, in this light, I will pay the most needed attention towards building mining and agricultural sectors so that more jobs will be created,” Tinubu assured.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Activities of G5 governors’ll not affect PDP in 2023 elections – Farouk

Posted on Author In this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI,

Alhaji Idi Farouk is a former Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA). In this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI, he speaks on the forthcoming general election, issues concerning the campaigns and advises Nigerians to watch out for the right candidates as they go to the polls What is your view on the demand by […]
Politics

Alleged Election Rigging: NNPP demands investigation of Amosun, Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), on Tuesday called for the investigation of Governor Dapo Abiodun over the allegation of rigging the 2019 governorship election. Former governor Ibikunle Amosun had accused Abiodun of rigging his way into power during the 2019 election. Amosun also claimed that his preferred candidate, Adekunle […]
Politics

Anambra 2021: Why APGA should settle for Soludo – Okoli

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Chief Uchenna Okoli is a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In this interview, he speaks on the chances of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo securing APGA’s governorship ticket ahead of the Anambra State guber poll. WALE ELEGBEDE reports   As a major stakeholder and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica