I’ll win presidential election despite sabotage -Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has assured of his victory over all his opponents vying for the same position in next month’s election.

Tinubu, who made the assurance on Saturday during the party’s presidential rally in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, said: “Though, measures have been taken to interrupt my campaign rallies but, from the fast growing size of my popularity across the nation, I will win.”

Recently the presidential candidate during a campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, had lamented that the scarcity of petrol and the problems associated with the new naira notes were deliberately allowed to fester across the country in order to frustrate his ambition.

Many saw this as a direct attack on the Federal Government which has his party in control of.

He, however, appeared to backtrack soon after when he blamed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the problems.

But speaking in Gusau he insisted that no amount of sabotage or games from anywhere which is targeted at discouraging the teeming supporters of the APC and its presidential candidature will reduce the chances of victory.

“Let me use this opportunity to announce to you that, if elected, I will ensure total exploration of all economic potentials in Zamfara State, especially as it is blessed with high concentration of mineral resources.

“Security and economic diversification will be the priority of my administration, in this light, I will pay the most needed attention towards building mining and agricultural sectors so that more jobs will be created,” Tinubu assured.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...