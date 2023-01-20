News

I’ll work to change Abia’s narrative, Mascot Uzor Kalu assures Ugwunagbo people

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

In continuation of the second round of his ward campaign tour, the Abia State governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, has assured the people of Ugwunagbo that with his experience and youthfulness, he would work tirelessly to turn around the fortunes and conditions of the state if elected in March.

Chief Kalu said he has the energy and youthfulness to work for the people describing himself as one that would be an active governor. “There is no village in Abia State that I have not been to just to see how they are and the conditions of things. I have visited most communities twice and still have the strength to keep touring around.

“If my government is building roads, installing electricity, or drilling boreholes for you as an action governor, I will be coming for inspection to ascertain the level of work done.” In his remarks, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the party, Prof. Osondu Akoma, described his principal as one who is touched by the happenings in the state and is zealous to change the narrative. Similarly, the Abia South senatorial candidate of the APP, Chief Signor Kanu, said his party is on a mission to change the condition of things and reduce the prayer points of the people caused by bad governance. The APP tour train campaigned in five INEC wards in Ugwunagbo— wards 8, 7, 9, 10, and 6, with the party’s state House of Assembly candidate for Ugwunagbo constituency, Chief (Hon.) Fortune Nwanganga leading the way. At ward 9, scores of Labour Party members led by Mr. Ahamefula Nsianyi, who was formerly Vice Chairman of the party in the ward, defected to the APP, noting that they did not want to labour in vain at their former party.

 

Our Reporters

