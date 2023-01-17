The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to work with the private sector to improve Nigeria’s economy if elected as president in the 2023 general election. He said many challenges bewildering Nigeria are connected to poor economic performance.

Speaking at the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) Presidential Dialogue on the Economy in Lagos, Atiku said a robust relationship with the private sector is needed for any economic policy or programme I’ll work with private sector to solve Nigeria’s economic challenges –Atiku to succeed. Atiku berated the All ProgressivesCongress( APC)-led FederalGovernmentoverthe high rate of unemployment; saying more than 23 million people are out of jobs in the country.

He said: “The oil and gas sector, which is the country’s main foreign exchange earnerhasdeclinedformost of the period since 2014. For many economic sectors and for ordinarycitizensitstillfeelslike we are in a recession.

“Under the current administration, our people are not working. More than 23 millionpeopleareoutof jobs. Injustfiveyearsbetween2015 and 2020, the number of fully employed people dropped by 54 per cent: from 68 million to 31 million people.

This is frightening in a country of 200 million people. “And the majority of the unemployed are young men and women, who lack not only the means to survive but any hope for the future. The number of unemployed youthsincreasedbyninemillion from four million in 2015 to 13 million in 2020. “High youth unemployment and limited employment opportunities pose serious economic and security challenges. It is, therefore, an urgent matter to ensure that there are enough jobs for Nigeria’s youth.

The Nigeria Infrastructure Master Plan shows that Nigeria has an infrastructurefinancingdeficit of approximately $3 trillion over the next 30 years. This means a financing requirement of approximately $100 billion per annum which, we know cannot be met by the public sector alone.

“A warmhandshakewith the private sector is therefore needed for any economic policyorprogrammetosucceed. Indeed, private sector leadership in driving growth is the first of the three key principles of my economic growth and development agenda. “Nigeria under the APCled government has consistently run budget deficits since it came to power in 2015.

These budget deficits are often above the 3 per cent threshold permissible under the Fiscal Responsibility Law. “For the first time in Nigeria’s history, the FGN paid more in debt service than it earned. By spending more than 100 per cent of its revenue on debt service, the government is breaching one of the applicable debtsustainability thresholds.

The failure of leadership by the APC-led government is staring every Nigerian in the face. Nigeria has the potential to double its GDP by 2030 and achieve a per capita income of approximately US$5,000.

“I have carefully outlined five priority areas to focus on in order to rescue and reposition this country for sustained economic growth, improved welfare, peace and security for our people – unify the country; revive the economy, improve security, improve infrastructure, and develop human capital.” In this brief presentation, however, I will focus on my economic plan.

“My economic growth and development agenda is aimed primarily at stimulating the growth of the economy. It envisions an economy that is modern, dynamic, and competitive, capable of Okafor, joining the top 20 economies of the world. We anticipate growth from our policies that seek to revitalise the real sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).”

Atiku also urged Nigerians not to vote for his challengers in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 presidential election. He said it is risky to hand over Nigeria’s future to Tinubu, noting that the APC-led government brought Nigerians to ‘this sorry situation.’

“Experience is important and we must avoid the mistakes of the recent past. It is too risky for Nigerians to hand over their future to a greenhorn or to the National Leader of the very party that brought us to this sorry situation,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...