I’ll write my name in gold in Nigeria’s music industry – Richplug

One of Nigeria’s fast rising artistes, Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor, fondly known as Richplug, has expressed that his utmost ambition in the domestic music industry is to become the ‘jewel’.

Richplug is a highly talented singer who does most of his tracks in indigenous language as he identifies with his Igbo background.

Though he is based in Cyprus where he is currently studying for his first degree in Business Administration, his gift is never in doubt, as he has continued to bag attention with his unique kind of music.

Like they say, “East or west, home is home”. This is why Richplug came back to Nigeria to pursue his music career, with confidence that his gift will make a room for him in the competition-saturated entertainment industry.

Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor, who obtained his secondary secondary school certificate at Trinity Secondary School in Onitsha, Anambra State, before travelling to Cyprus for his tertiary education, is inspired by the successes recorded both in the home front and on the global stage by Wizkid and Burna Boy.

The depth and length of a man’s dream are limitless. And Richplug has publicly declared that he came back home to win and conquer.

Richplug also quickly diffused any tension among those who may perceive him as a rival, being rude or too audacious.

“I am here to stay and write my name in gold. I believe i will get to the top. It’s just a matter of time. I am focused, talented and creative. I just want to be great for real, so I know I will have to put more effort into what I want. I don’t see anyone as competition,” Richplug said in an interview.

Iwunor Chibuzor has also been loud about his dream to do a collaboration with Wizkid and Burna Boy–both whom whose way of singing makes him comfortable.

“It is my dream to collaborate with Wizkid and Burna Boy and I know I have what it takes. Wizkid and Burna Boy motivate me to be my best. I find peace, comfort and fun in their way of singing, they motivate me to do greater things and put in my best,” Richplug stated.

 

