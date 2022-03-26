illbliss: I like quiet life, being popular often doesn’t allow it

Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, stylized as iLLBLISS and OgaBoss, is a Nigerian rapper/ hip-hop recording artiste, stage performer, and businessman. He discusses with Rosemary Nwos u, his passion for music and acting. Excerpt…

Could you describe your career journey…

It’s been an amazing journey, filled with epic moments and experiences. My journey has also been divine. God directed every step from my early formative years, rapping in Enugu my birthplace through University to Lagos for youth service. I was just a kid from the South East with a big dream and a big heart to chase it

Tell us how the name, Oga Boss and IllBliss came about as your stage name?

I always wanted to be independent. I never wanted to be tied to a label or financier for my music. So I signed myself and became my own boss. I named my sophomore album OgaBoss to crown myself as a self-made artiste and the name stuck ever since. While in University some of my rap fans started to call me Bliss. They told me my rap skills brought bliss to their hearts. That stuck.

Your love and support for Igbos is admirable and It leads to the question of why Igbos and not other tribes?

I am igbo. I always wanted to show and project my amazing culture via my art.

What triggers your belief in and love for igbos?

Our tenacity, diligence and self-belief. Also our business acumen

You were featured in the most talked about Nigerian movie, King of Boys2. How did you bring your role, Odogwu Malay, to perfection?

Thanks to Kemi Adetiba. She believed Odogwu was built for IllBliss and vice versa. She encouraged and directed me to own that character and I kept working on myself with the sole purpose of delivering an unforgettable performance

If you’re to choose acting or music, which would you pick and why?

Music is my first love. That’s how I built my reputation and respect

What are the challenges you faced as a musician and an actor?

With music I couldn’t face it squarely. I was a banker for four years and being in the finance sector offered almost no time to function as an active artiste. I was living two lives. It was hard but I found a way.

The love you have for your family is admirable, how do you balance your career and family?

My family is everything to me. They come first. Also I have a really supportive wife that holds down the home front while I am carrying out OgaBoss duties. It’s a blessing.

The constant appreciation post of your beautiful wife leads to the question, of how she has been a backbone and supporter to your career?

Munachiso, is my biggest fan, biggest critic, biggest motivator. She has been there from the jump, way before I achieved anything in the music business. Her support has been so immense and consistent. I wouldn’t be here without her

What is it about music that makes you feel passionate?

Music is an amazing artistic expression. With me it’s a range of emotions. Love, politics, success, anger, joy and triumph, everything we go through as human beings. It’s my exhaling process. Creating and writing songs is an awesome process

What are the numerous awards that you have received?

I have three headies (2016 x 2021) for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Single, lyricist on the roll among a lot more.

Describe your favorite and least favorite part about being a musician.

I like to bring joy and positive energy to the fans when I perform, I also don’t like a lot of attention. I like a quiet life. Being popular can’t permit that most of the time

When do you intend on giving fans back to back hits or albums?

I have 10 albums. My last album was “illy chapo X” in 2020. I am currently recording. I like to take my time before releases so I can get it right. It’s coming!

What type of musician would you prefer to collaborate with?

Afrobeats artistes, live artistes

As a professional in your field, what is your advice to young artistes and actors who are willing to bridge the gap of entertainment?

Be authentic. Be patient. Be truly humble and believe in yourself even if the world doesn’t.

