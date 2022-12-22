News

Illegal Abortions In N’East: Report vindicates Nigerian Army

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Centre for International And Strategic Studies (CISS), has exonerated the Nigerian Army from the allegations of illicit abortion leveled against the security agency by an International news agency, Reuters.
Reuters had claimed in a December 7 publication that the Nigerian Army has since 2013, “conducted a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme in the country’s Northeast, ending at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls.” 
The news agency claimed that the abortions were carried out among women and girls who had been victims of insurgency.
However, in a report presented at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, on Wednesday, December 21, CISS, rather exposed a British Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Marie Stopes International Organisation Nigeria (MSION), as the mastermind of the illicit abortion programme in the North-east.
The exposure was contained in the Annual Report On The Federal Government’s War Against Insecurity/Insurgency In Nigeria by the Centre for International And Strategic Studies, in collaboration with the Coalition Of Civil Society Organisations On Rights And Security (CCSOHRS).

 

