Illegal Bunkering: Stakeholders decry Nigeria’s $3.27bn loss

A former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Samuel Afolayan (rtd) and an ex-Director, Renewable Energy Centre, University of Ilorin, Prof. Clement Olufemi Akoshile, have decried Nigeria’s loss of $3.27 billion to illegal bunkering and oil thieves.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) had, in March 2022, revealed that Nigeria lost $3.27 billion worth of crude oil to bunkering or thieves in 14 months.

Afolayan, in an interview with our correspondent, said the loss was sad and pathetic, adding that Nigeria could overcome or substantially reduce illegal bunkering.

He called for a strong will by government and the adoption of modern technology to address the menace.

He said: “Bunkering is a deep-rooted thing. We got $18 billion of debt forgiveness during the tenure of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. That did not just come like that. The G-12 gave a condition that there should be a stop to illegal bunkering and further illegal sale of our crude. They said we were not paying attention to bunkering, but asked why should they forgive us our debt.

“Barges were used for illegal bunkering and each costs nothing less than $30 million as at that time and the ships that were carrying illegal crude to go and sell were not costing less than $6 million. That is to say that such business is not by the poor, but by the rich.

“If you want to solve the problem, with modern technology, we can not say we do not know what is being pumped out. We can not say that the monitoring equipment are not there to monitor what is going on, even in the creeks, if we decide to do it.

“Go to Naval headquarters and their upstream, we can see the ships that are on the coast, from Lagos to Calabar. If the ships go on patrol, they can not go on anchorage without the people in the upstream seeing them and what they are doing. That is modern technology.

“Then what stops us from installing those monitoring devices/apps at our upstream where they will be monitoring the loading of our ships. Because it is even cheaper. We were initially using helicopters, aerial patrol and using patrol posts to block the arteries into the main channels.

“The international community saw that we grounded them and that was why former President, Chief Obasanjo, got that debt relief, It was not just given to Nigeria like that. It was conditional.”

Akoshile also harped on the importance of the adoption of modern technology to address the menace.

He also appealed to government to organise people who are involved in the illegal refining of crude and organise them in such a way that they can be integrated into a legal oil refining and their activities monitored.

He warned law enforcement officials against compromising with the illegal refiners, adding that recalcitrant bunkerers and oil thieves should be arrested and made to face the law.

He said: “Government should look for a way to checkmate oil bunkerers and make them to do the right thing. There is a study that can be done. Technology has developed. It is possible to monitor almost kilometers to kilometer what is happening.

“If they develop the right technology, it can be monitored remotely and they will be able to see who is doing what at least to some level that you will be able to checkmate it as soon as possible.

“That is if more other Nigerian factor is checkmated and that is when you catch the theif, you do not share with the theif. Whoever caught the thief must not share with the thief but must deal with him so that others will know that this one is straightforward.

“There is a story that a man went to tamper with an electrical line. He got burnt and dried up. Why would a sane human endanger himself to tamper with high tension wire with high voltage of power except that he thinks that the risk is worth more than ‘suffering.’

“Many of these people think that life is meaningless and not that they did not think that they could die. They do that because the rich have thrown their affluence on them and they are begging to eat. So also the bunkerers. Just like they did for the mechanics instead of them scattering all over, they built for them.

“Government should give them their slot and where to build so that the government will know what they are doing and know those who are said to be doing the wrong thing. Because you are killing them and many of them are getting up again. Some of them did not go to the bush to do that. Right in the main city they digged pipelines.”

