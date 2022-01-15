Illegal Bunkering: Taskforce impounds tankers loaded with 90,000 litres of diesel in Aba

A joint Taskforce (JTF) comprising officials of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) and the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) on Friday nabbed two petroleum tankers loaded with 90,000 litres of diesel in Aba.

The JTF operatives seized the two tankers, each carrying 45,000 litres of refined diesel, in the early hours of Friday, in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia state along the Aba-Enugu- Port Harcourt Expressway, while they were conveying the diesel to an undisclosed location. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the occupants of the two tankers abandoned the trucks and escaped arrest, when they noticed the presence of the JTF close to the Popular Tonimas Junction, along the Aba-Enugu- Port Harcourt Expressway. The chairman of the joint task force, Mr Godfrey Chukwunyere said that the activities of illegal oil bunkers are taking majority of their members out of business, saying that they cannot get products anymore from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Depot in Aba. “We plead with the government of Abia State to come to our aide.

We are trying our best to checkmate the activities of these illegal bunkers. “We need the support of the government. These people are criminals and they’re sabotaging the Nigerian economy and taking genuine oil marketers out of business. “These vandals have filled the market with adulterated products that are harmful to our people. We formed this task force to checkmate the nefarious activities of illegal bunkers and make sure that none of our marketers is involved in this.”

