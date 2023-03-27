Illegal Bushmeat: Wild Africa Fund adopts Laycon as ambassador

Wild Africa Fund has announced Nigerian Musician, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, (aka Laycon), as an ambassador to raise awareness about the illegal bushmeat trade in Nigeria. Laycon, under the imprints of his foundation, Laycon Cares Foundation, will work with Wild Africa Fund as its Nigerian ambassador to protect Nigeria’s declining wildlife population. He joins other influential Nigerian ambassadors such as musicians Davido, Mayorkun, and footballer Alex Iwobi. Wild Africa Fund Nigeria Representative, Festus Iyorah, said, He said: “We are excited to have Laycon onboard as our latest Nigerian ambassador. “Laycon has built a unique and competent brand that has resonated with many Nigerians over the last few years. Our collaboration with him will increase awareness about the need to conserve Nigeria’s amazing wildlife.” On his part, Laycon said: “My objective in life is to impact my society and the world.”
Related Articles
Nigeria Info launches treasure hunt campaign to reward listeners
In its quest to sustain and celebrate its audience, Nigeria Info has unveiled plans to celebrate its loyal listeners through a special reward programme tagged the ‘New Year Treasure Hunt’ on the Nigeria Info App. The Station’s programmes Manager Sheriff Quadri who made this known, said the New Year Treasure Hunt was meant to appreciate […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Yari: It’s difficult reconciling with Marafa
Former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has said it would be difficult to reconcile with his political rival Senator Kabiru Marafa. Yari and Marafa have been political rivals as a result of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses in 2018. The political rivalry led to APC losing all elective positions in Zamfara […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EFCC: 26 successful bids recorded in forfeited property sales
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said a total of “26 bidders on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, emerged winners of different properties on the third day of the ongoing sale of forfeited real estate comprising apartments and plots of land in Abuja”. Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Wilson […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)