Illegal Bushmeat: Wild Africa Fund adopts Laycon as ambassador

Wild Africa Fund has announced Nigerian Musician, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, (aka Laycon), as an ambassador to raise awareness about the illegal bushmeat trade in Nigeria. Laycon, under the imprints of his foundation, Laycon Cares Foundation, will work with Wild Africa Fund as its Nigerian ambassador to protect Nigeria’s declining wildlife population. He joins other influential Nigerian ambassadors such as musicians Davido, Mayorkun, and footballer Alex Iwobi. Wild Africa Fund Nigeria Representative, Festus Iyorah, said, He said: “We are excited to have Laycon onboard as our latest Nigerian ambassador. “Laycon has built a unique and competent brand that has resonated with many Nigerians over the last few years. Our collaboration with him will increase awareness about the need to conserve Nigeria’s amazing wildlife.” On his part, Laycon said: “My objective in life is to impact my society and the world.”

