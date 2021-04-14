Illegal container stripping stages comeback

Customs agents are making moves to resuscitate illegal container stripping prohibited by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) along the port corridor, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Customs agents are mounting pressure on Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to revive container stripping suspended by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). Stripping is the removal of container from the main port to the warehouse or bonded terminal and it takes place at night to avoid arrest by security agents.

It was gathered that container stripping has been a brisk business at Tincan Port environment, contributing to the traffic gridlock along the port axis. The activities were banned by the management of NPA in November 2020. It was learnt that some bonded warehouse operators located around the Tin Can Island Port collude with unscrupulous policemen and NPA security officials to engage in stripping of containers that have exited the port, leading to chaos along the port axis. Most articulated trucks used for the illegal operation are parked on the single access lane, making free movement of vehicles difficult. Before stripping was banned by the Authority, it was gathered that security operatives had turned the ugly development into a bribe-taking venture with about eight illegal checkpoints mounted between Tin Can First and Second gates. At each of these extortion points, the officials collected between N30,000 and N50,000 from each truck driver to allow them park and discharge containers along the road.

While the agents said that stripping would reduce unnecessary charges from shipping companies and terminal operators, NPA explained that its decision to halt stripping was to ease the perennial traffic along the Oshodi-Apapa road. The authority had listed some of the bonded terminals that engaged in stripping on the port corridor to include M.A.N Yard and Hannover Terminal, Dash Gold (Black Gate), SocaTalmis and Wali Galibut at Abuja area of Tincan port.

However, Advocacy for Maritime Development Association (AMDA) said that importers and agents were losing N500 million daily over the suspension of stripping activities at the bonded terminals within Tin Can Island Port Complex, Lagos. The group said that they had lost over N2 billion since the ban in November 2020. For instance, President of the group, Segun Alabi, explained that offloading of containers outside the port gate reduced the cost of transportation of goods from the port. Alabi noted that since the activity had been suspended, the cost of transportation had risen from N40,000 to N240,000, adding that stripping could not have been the cause of the traffic as alleged by NPA.

He said: “We are demanding that stripping should come back. Number one, it will bring down our costs and enable us to return the containers easily because the moment we strip, we have access to return the container and the issue of container deposit will be taken care of. “Shipping companies usually give considerations for containers that contain vehicles by charging half of the deposit fee because they know that we strip outside and return the containers on time.” In the past, Alabi noted that to load a Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) or Maersk Line container out of the port cost N49,000, but today, it costs N240,000. In light of this development, he urged NSC to stop export cargo for two weeks due to lack of logistics at the port. Despite the pressure, NPA Traffic Manager, Mr. Peters Abiri, said that resumption of stripping activities would be reconsidered after the port access road may have been cleared of all impediments. He added that the management of Tincan Island Port Complex had suspended stripping operations in bonded terminals operating within the corridor. Abiri warned that any violation of the directive by the operators would lead to the closure of their terminals, saying that the terminals were not originally licensed to do stripping, but to operate as bonded terminals. He explained that the electronic- call up system for trucks coming into the terminals would also address the situation. The traffic manager noted that the five terminals carrying out stripping operations within the port complex had been asked to suspend container stripping operations, saying such activities had been identified as causes of gridlock within the corridor.

Abiri explained that some stripping operators were not licensed to carry out such operations, adding that 90 per cent of Hannover activities within the port complex had to do with container stripping. As a result of the congestion created by container stripping, NPA said that other cleared imports had been unable to leave the port, resulting in ship queues due to space constraints inside the port terminals, while export cargoes have also been unable to access the port. Abiri noted that the exercise would enable NPA to clear the roads within the corridor of trucks blocking the thoroughfare. The traffic manager stressed that the Authority had assured Tincan Port users of free flow of traffic in the area before end of next week. Abiri said plans were in top gear to mop up the port access road between Abuja park down to second gate within a week, noting that NPA needed to be proactive in a bid to maintain orderliness in order to restore sanity to the port environment.

There is need to enforce rules and regulations that will encourage smooth shipment of cargoes at the port by the appropriate authority.

