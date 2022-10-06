News

Illegal Conversion: FCTA demolishes AMAC’s structures

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) taskforce yesterday demolished an uncompleted shopping mall illegally constructed inside Karu Community Health Centre. Karu residents had protestedtotheFCTMinisterthat someofficialsof Abuja MunicipalAreaCouncil (AMAC) illegallyconvertedtheonlyhealth centre in the community to a shopping mall, instead of upgradingitforthebenefitof the rural people. The taskforce also demolished other illegal structures and shanties obstructing traffic on Nyanya- Karshi Road axis. SeniorSpecialAssistanton Monitoring, Inspection and EnforcementtoFCTMinister, Ikharo Attah, explained that thestructureswerenotonlyillegal, but were contraventions that must not be encouraged. Attah added that the demolished structures in the health centre were against the original plan, while the shanties were hugely contributing to environmental pollution in the community. He continues; “It is a clean-up operation in Karu community, we came to do a heavy clean-up work, removing illegalities, including the encroachment into Karu Community Health Centre, where a portion was converted to business facilities with the location of shops.”

 

