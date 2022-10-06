Illegal Conversion: FCTA demolishes AMAC’s structures

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) taskforce yesterday demolished an uncompleted shopping mall illegally constructed inside Karu Community Health Centre. Karu residents had protestedtotheFCTMinisterthat someofficialsof Abuja MunicipalAreaCouncil (AMAC) illegallyconvertedtheonlyhealth centre in the community to a shopping mall, instead of upgradingitforthebenefitof the rural people. The taskforce also demolished other illegal structures and shanties obstructing traffic on Nyanya- Karshi Road axis. SeniorSpecialAssistanton Monitoring, Inspection and EnforcementtoFCTMinister, Ikharo Attah, explained that thestructureswerenotonlyillegal, but were contraventions that must not be encouraged. Attah added that the demolished structures in the health centre were against the original plan, while the shanties were hugely contributing to environmental pollution in the community. He continues; “It is a clean-up operation in Karu community, we came to do a heavy clean-up work, removing illegalities, including the encroachment into Karu Community Health Centre, where a portion was converted to business facilities with the location of shops.”
Related Articles
Nigeria suffers N2.7bn deficit on petrol in one day as subsidy returns at N54 per litre
Nigeria yesterday suffered N2.7 billion deficit or under recovery on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in just one day as fuel subsidy returned at N54 per litre. The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), which gave this hint in its monthly price template released midnight, stated that the approved peak price for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kidnappings: Use similar tactics for commissioner’s rescue to release 136 Islamiyya children, others, PDP tells Gov Bello
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State said it is good news that the Information Commissioner, Mohammed Sani Idris, has been rescued from the den of kidnappers. The party, however, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Tanko Beji, urged Bello to employ simi-lar tactics to rescue the Tegina Islammiyya 136 kidnapped children and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Police, army killing newspaper business in Aba –Association
Newspapers and Magazines Distributors Association, Aba chapter, has bemoaned harassment, confiscation of newspapers and arrest of their members by police officers and soldiers. Although Abia State Police Commissioner, Janet Agbede denied knowledge of the allegations, she promised to check and get back to our reporter, but failed to get back after 24 hours. However, chairman […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)