Illegal Crude Sale: Reps probe alleged $2.4bn revenue loss

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate an alleged loss of over $2.4 billion from illegal export of 48 million barrels of Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude oil to China in 2015. It also mandated the ad hoc committee to investigate all crude oil exports and sales by Nigeria from 2014 till date with regards to quantity, insurance, revenue generated remittances into the federation accounts or other accounts as well as utilization of this revenue for the period under review.

The committee will also investigate all proceeds recovered through the Whistle Blowers Policy and the level of compliance by the policy. The resolution was made after the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim (APC, Ogun). Presenting the motion at the plenary, Hon. Ibrahim said a whistle blower had in July 2020 alleged that he had in July 2015 in response to the current administration’s Whistle Blower Policy brought to the attention of a committee purportedly set up by the president for the recovery of missing crude oil exports, the existence of 48 million barrels of Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude oil in storage at several ports in China ostensibly under the authorisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the intention of parties in China and the NNPC to sell the cargo.

He said the whistle blower claimed that the committee, which comprised very high-ranking officials of the administration and NNPC (some of whom he held meetings with) carried out an investigation and confirmed the existence of this cargo, but he discovered in October 2015 that the sale of the cargo had been initiated through unofficial channels and the eventual refusal of the committee to honour their agreement to pay 5% value of the cargo in line with the terms of the whistle blower policy. The ad hoc committee has one month to carry out the assignment.

 

